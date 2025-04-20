Abuja manholes of death

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Abuja, a City under Threat Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, is a hotspot for the theft of manhole covers, leaving gaping holes on busy roads and streets.

Areas like Jabi, Mabushi, Garki, and Kubwa have seen repeated thefts, creating major safety hazards.

These missing covers, often left uncovered for days, put both vehicles and pedestrians at risk of grave injury or even death.

In many cases, accidents have occurred when drivers and pedestrians unknowingly fall into these holes, with tragic consequences.

Root Causes

The root causes of the rising theft of manhole covers are complex and multifaceted. One of the primary drivers is the demand for scrap metal, which is often sold for profit.

The ease with which criminals can steal manhole covers and the high value placed on scrap materials has made the theft a lucrative enterprise.

Areas with less security and monitoring have become prime targets for vandals.

Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, told Sunday Vanguard: “The theft of manhole covers is largely driven by the lucrative market for scrap metals. The ease with which these covers are removed and sold fuels the crime.

“Despite efforts by law enforcement, it remains a challenge due to the scale and spread of the theft.”

An Urban Safety Hazard

Uncovered manholes present immediate safety threats to both pedestrians and motorists.

The gaping holes, some reaching depths of over three meters, are particularly dangerous for motorcyclists and pedestrians who may fall into them.

While the FCT police and other agencies have stepped up efforts to secure these manholes, the sheer volume of theft makes it difficult to monitor every vulnerable spot.

The Acting Director of the Department of Facilities Maintenance and Management, Abuja Metropolitan Council (AMMC), Shaba Goshi, explained the danger behind stolen manholes.

According to him, the current scale of the theft of manhole covers on the city’s infrastructure and public safety is very high and it has been sustained by vandals for so long a time despite effort of security operatives to curb the menace.

His words: “The impact is worrisome, especially on vehicular and human traffic, as most of the manholes have a depth of no less than 3meters and a minimum diameter of 600mm which might result to death traps and cause of accidents on our roads.”

Speaking on the environmental consequences of uncovered manholes, Goshi said: “The manhole and gully pots act as inspection chambers for storm water flows and, once they are blocked for reason of not being covered, the result is that every other drainage using that route cannot discharge waters collected as it should, leading to stagnation and overflow with a resultant effect of breeding ground for mosquitoes and flooding.”

Price of Theft

The economic impact of stolen manhole covers is substantial.

The cost of replacing these covers is a burden on public finances, while the environmental consequences are severe, especially in relation to flooding.

Without manhole covers, the drainage systems cannot function properly, leading to water stagnation and overflow, which, in turn, leads to environmental degradation and the spread of waterborne diseases.

In an interview with Sunday Vanguard, the Founder of Carbon Free Africa Network, Dr. Austine Sadiq Okoh, while explaining the impact of this crisis on urban infrastructure, said the missing manholes will severely disrupt the drainage system, leading to blocked waterways and increased flooding, which will create not only an environmental crisis but a public safety nightmare as well.

Okoh said stolen manhole covers in Abuja contribute directly to the city’s water management issues, especially when the region experiences seasonal rainfall.

For example, Jabi and Asokoro are highly susceptible to flooding during the rainy season.

He said exposed drainage systems in these areas allow debris, leaves, and litter to obstruct water flow, which reduces the capacity of the drainage system to handle rainfall, leading to frequent flooding.

Citing examples from places within Abuja, Okoh said: “In the Kubwa area, flash floods regularly occur during heavy rains due to compromised storm water drainage systems. “Stolen manhole covers in the area exacerbate this flooding, which often leads to the displacement of residents and damage to property.

“The exposed holes in the streets make it difficult to clear clogged water channels and remove debris, further hindering drainage efficiency.

“Areas near exposed manholes in places like Karamajiji and Durumi also experience soil erosion, as water pooling around these gaps destabilises the ground.

“The eroded soil weakens vegetation and contributes to land degradation, especially in urban green spaces and agricultural lands on the outskirts of the city. “In neighbourhoods like Gwagwalada, where sewage systems are already fragile, the theft of manhole covers increases the risk of untreated sewage spilling into the environment, leading to the contamination of nearby water sources. This is a public health risk that can cause outbreaks of waterborne diseases, particularly in communities relying on local rivers for water supply”.

Explaining how manhole theft undermines the city’s resilience to climate change, Okoh said: “As climate change continues to bring more extreme weather events to Nigeria, including Abuja, manhole theft directly impacts the city’s ability to adapt to these changes.

“For instance, the absence of manhole covers in key locations such as Jabi Lake and the surrounding Wuse areas can worsen the effects of heavy rains, leading to even higher flood risks.

“The damage to drainage infrastructure caused by missing manhole covers in these urban zones prevents proper management of storm water, which is crucial as rainfall patterns become more unpredictable.

“The reduced capacity to handle increased rainfall makes Abuja more vulnerable to the consequences of climate change.

“In flood-prone areas like Zuba and Suleja, where flooding during the rainy season has already been problematic, the situation worsens when manhole covers are missing. “Additionally, the absence of manhole covers on roads can make evacuation efforts difficult, putting lives at risk in the event of an emergency.

“This undermines the city’s ability to effectively respond to climate-related disasters, especially in vulnerable areas like the Abuja suburb of Jabi, which is prone to both flooding and infrastructure failure.

“Roads become impassable, emergency services are delayed, and citizens face greater risks in extreme weather events like heavy storms, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change”.

Expert Voices

Experts believe the theft of manhole covers is not only a criminal issue but also an environmental and public health crisis.

The theft contributes to the degradation of public infrastructure, making it harder to manage storm water and prevent flooding.

At the same time, the crime contributes to a growing scrap metal black market that incentivizes the theft of valuable public property.

Experts warn that as thieves continue to target these covers, the potential for more fatal accidents and environmental damage grows.

In an interview with Sunday Vanguard, the Founder of Green Growth Africa, Adedoyin Adeleke, expressed his concerns about the growing scale of the theft.

“Manhole theft is not just a crime against public infrastructure, but a direct threat to the safety of residents. The situation is worsening, and we need to address this as an urgent environmental and safety issue.

“The theft of manhole covers has severe repercussions beyond the immediate loss of infrastructure. It directly impacts the environment by blocking drainage systems and contributing to flooding. We must focus on creating tamper-resistant infrastructure and better security measures to stop these criminals in their tracks.

“We need to tackle this issue at all levels. It’s not just about policing; it’s about creating a sustainable and secure environment where infrastructure is protected and the public is safe from harm,” he said.

Survivor Story

The human cost of this theft is heartbreaking.

Residents and commuters have fallen victim to the uncovered manholes, suffering injuries ranging from broken bones to more severe accidents that have claimed lives. For many, the scars of these incidents are both physical and emotional.

Mary, a resident of Garki, recalled her frightening experience: “I was driving at night when my car suddenly ran into an uncovered manhole. I lost control, and the car flipped over. I was lucky to survive, but it could have easily been worse. These manholes are death traps.”

Way Forward

The Nigerian government, through the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has taken action to address the rising theft of manhole covers.

Recently, Minister of the Federal Capital Terriory, FCT, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike, raised a Special Task Force aimed at clearing out criminal hideouts, including uncompleted buildings and abandoned plots, which are often used by thieves.

The Task Force collaborates with law enforcement agencies to track down vandals.

“We are deploying resources to prevent further theft and to secure the city; this Task Force will work tirelessly to eliminate these criminal hideouts and secure vital infrastructure like manholes,” Wike said on that occasion.

Speaking on the ongoing efforts adopted by the FCTA through AMMC, Goshi (Acting Director) said to curb the menace and to maintain Abuja’s infrastructure, there is need for the sensitization of the public to take the infrastructures provided in their domain as their personal property by reporting any of vandalism to the appropriate authorities.

He noted that the AMMC is working closely with the manufacturers of manhole and gully pot covers to brand all the products and to provide anti-theft features that will make the ease of removal of these covers difficult.

The Acting Director added that the AMMC plans to henceforth use materials that are unattractive like composite materials and fiber glass instead of ductile iron for covering manholes and gully pots; and would work closely with security agencies for round the clock monitoring and surveillance of infrastructures in the FCT.

A Call to Action

The theft of manhole covers is a multi-faceted problem that requires a collaborative approach.

While the government and security agencies have made strides in addressing the issue, it is clear that more must be done to protect public safety and preserve urban infrastructures.

The use of tamper-resistant materials, better surveillance, and public awareness campaigns are necessary to combat this growing threat.

Speaking on sustainable solutions that could reduce manhole theft and enhance Abuja’s resilience to climate change, Okoh said, “Composite manhole covers made from recycled plastic or fiberglass are an emerging alternative. These materials are lightweight, durable, and have low scrap value, making them less attractive to thieves. “Furthermore, they contribute to Abuja’s green initiatives by incorporating recycled materials, which helps to reduce the city’s environmental footprint.

“The use of concrete covers, which are heavier and more difficult to steal, could be expanded in Abuja’s most at-risk areas.

“Districts like Garki and Maitama, which experience higher levels of theft, could benefit from this more secure and durable option.

“Additionally, concrete manhole covers are more resistant to environmental wear and tear, which contributes to long-term sustainability.

“Innovating with eco-friendly designs, such as covers with locking mechanisms or integrated sensors, can significantly deter theft while also enhancing urban infrastructure monitoring.

“Such designs could be tested in high-risk areas in Abuja like Wuse and Nyanya, where the theft of manhole covers is most rampant.

“As a long-term solution, Abuja can explore adopting green infrastructure solutions, such as permeable pavements or bio-retention systems, which reduce reliance on traditional manhole-based storm water systems,”.

For his past, Adeleke spelled out specific actions to address the crisis.

He said, “Preventive action includes installation of CCTV cameras on highways in Abuja. This will help to increase the surveillance of not only manholes, but also boost security in the Federal Capital City – Abuja.

“There should be punitive measures able to deter further theft which should be meted on anyone convicted of theft of manhole covers.

“Such punitive measures should be meted based not on the prices of manhole

covers but on their multidimensional functions and impact.

“It is impressive that the Federal Capital Territory currently has a Minister – Nyesom Wike – who is hands-on in confronting issues under his watch”.

Speaking on sustainable solutions such as alternative materials for manhole covers, Adedoyin said: “There are more sustainable manhole covers than the traditional ones which are currently popular.

“For instance, some manhole covers are now being made from composite materials from a combination of fiberglass and plastic resins.

“Relative to the traditional manhole covers made from cast iron or steel, manhole covers made from composite materials are lighter, more durable and corrosion resistant, and have a smaller carbon footprint due to lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during transportation and installation.

“Manhole covers can also be produced from scrapped tires which are relatively more cost-effective. They can also be made from ductile iron.

“While all these are possible and sustainable alternatives materials for the manufacturing of manhole covers, they are not likely to address issue of theft.

“As a researcher myself, I would recommend more research in this area. However, I think the issue of theft of manhole covers is more of a social problem requiring social solutions rather than a technological problem requiring technological solutions.”