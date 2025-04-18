Abuja Drug Raid: 3 NDLEA officers hospitalised after sustaining gunshot injuries

NDLEA

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have been hospitalized for gunshot injuries sustained after they came under attack from some armed men during a raid operation in the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday night.

A statement by the Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said, “The incident occurred when a team of NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence and surveillance report raided an uncompleted building at NNPC area of Jahi where 74 bottles of codeine, 10 liters of codeine syrup, 48 grams of tramadol 225mg and 4.9kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, as well as five android phones were recovered.

“As the NDLEA team made their way out of the location, they came under gun attack.

“Three of the NDLEA personnel involved in the raid sustained gunshot injuries: one in the rib and two others on their back and leg.

“The wounded officers were initially stabilized at the Police Clinic in Garki Area 1 before they were transferred to the National Hospital Abuja for further medical attention.”

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), expressed appreciation to the staff of the Police Clinic for their prompt support.

He also thanked the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, whom he reached out to for assistance in overseeing the treatment of the wounded officers.

The NDLEA boss, who is in Kano on official engagements, also spoke on the phone with the injured officers to wish them a quick recovery.

He assured them that the Agency would deploy every means at its disposal and work in collaboration with other security agencies to identify those responsible for the attack on them.

Vanguard News