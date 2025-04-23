Absence of prosecutor stalls trial of 47-year-old physically challenged man in Enugu

Court

By Chinedu Adonu

The trial of a 47-year-old physically challenged man and founder of the Initiative for the Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment of the Disabled, IFEPED, Victor Ugwu, was, yesterday, stalled due to the absence of the prosecutor at the Enugu North Magistrate.

Ugwu was arraigned on December 13, 2024, and granted bail after being charged by the Enugu State Police Command for alleged impersonation.

According to the charge sheet No. MEN/752/2024, Ugwu is facing a one-count charge of allegedly impersonating staff of the Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, with intent to defraud members of the public.

The charge reads: “That you, Ugwu Clifford, on or before November 7, 2024, at Enugu and other locations within the jurisdiction of this court, did by false pretence and with intent to defraud members of the public, personate as a staff of the Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Enugu, and claimed the Ministry collaborates with your NGO, which you knew to be false, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 460 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II.”

Since his bail, Ugwu has appeared in court four times without the presence of a prosecutor or any substantive progress on the case.

At the hearing, defence counsel, Gab Agu Gab, alongside Ijeoma Nwabueze, representing J. O. Udensi & Co., urged the court to strike out the matter due to the continued absence of the prosecutor, citing unnecessary hardship on their client.

However, Magistrate Osondu Chukwuani declined to strike out the case and instead adjourned the matter to September 26, 2025, for hearing.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Agu expressed disappointment, alleging that his client, through IFEPED, has been working to support vulnerable groups and should be encouraged rather than prosecuted.

“Mr. Ugwu is helping the government by empowering persons with disabilities and the less privileged. He should be supported in these efforts, not hindered,” Agu added.