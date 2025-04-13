Abia Govt to recruit extra 4,000 teachers over the upsurge in student enrollment

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Abia State Government has said that it will recruit an extra 4,000 teachers to cope with the upsurge in enrollment in the basic public schools in the State.

Governor Alex Otti, who disclosed at the weekend while hosting former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to a dinner in Government House Umuahia, said that he is passionate about child education, especially that of the less privileged in society.

He said, “We want to hire another 4,000 teachers. Why am I passionate about this? I come from a very poor home, and if I hadn’t had the opportunity to go to public schools, I wouldn’t be here with you today.

“I want every child in this State to have the same opportunities I had. The son of a poor man can become someone tomorrow just because of that opportunity.

The Governor further disclosed that he was forced to declare free and compulsory education because of the state where he met the public schools.

He added that he had set up a task force to enforce the education policy but was surprised that people were willing to embrace education without enforcement.

“You go out in the streets, and you see children hawking from 8 am, and it has become clear to me that these people were not in school not because they didn’t want to be in school but because they couldn’t afford the fees.

“But I was still in doubt, so I said, “Okay, we are going to make this education free and compulsory. “

“So, I set up a task force, which was supposed to enforce the policy. I actually made an announcement that I was going to arrest any child seen hawking things during school hours. Not because I wanted to keep them but because I planned to keep them until their parents came to exchange them with themselves.

“On implementation of the policy, we recorded a massive explosion in enrollment. When I saw the numbers on Monday at the Exco meeting, I was moved to increase the number of teachers we will recruit.

“The enrollment was mind boggling. Our people want to go to school. What we are now using the Taskforce to do is to move round the schools to ensure that the teachers are committed and dedicated to discharging their duties to make the free and compulsory education policy effective.”

The Governor noted that he had approved N100,000 for principals and head teachers as an important account to enable them to have the basic things required to run their schools.

He lauded Obasanjo for standing behind him from his aspiration to join politics until now.

In his speech, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo commended the Governor’s performance in office and described him as a leader who is living up to expectations in delivering good governance.

The ex-president further noted that the public accolades on Otti’s performance have affirmed what he has witnessed about governance in the state and urged him not to be distracted.

While reflecting on Nigeria’s economic potential, Obasanjo lamented the ravaging poverty among the people despite the country’s abundant natural and human resources, adding that Nigeria has what it takes to lift its citizens out of poverty.

He urged leaders at all levels to place the welfare of citizens at the heart of their leadership priorities.

Also, the former Governor of Rivers State, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, lauded Otti for his performance and urged the Abia people to value what they have in him and ensure they return him to power in 2027.

“So, I pray that all of us will go home and protect what we have and ensure that we come back in 2027 to enjoy the same dinner you are having now.”

