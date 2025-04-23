Abia APC nullifies suspension of state secretary, ward chairman

By Steve Oko

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the purported suspension of its State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the Acting Ward Chairman of Ahia Ukwu Ward 2, Dr. Sylvester Onyekwere, as “null, void, and of no effect.”

In a statement released by the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, the party described the suspension as a violation of Section 31 of the APC Constitution.

“As a result, any actions taken in pursuance of the suspension are deemed null and void,” the statement read.

Dr. Ononogbu emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to constitutional order, noting that all actions by party members and officials must align with the provisions of the party’s guiding document.

“This commitment to upholding the Constitution is crucial to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the party,” the statement added.

To address the matter fairly, the party announced plans to summon all relevant parties for a hearing. Appropriate action will be taken thereafter, in line with constitutional provisions.

“This approach underscores the party’s commitment to due process and fairness,” the chairman noted.

The decision reaffirms the Abia APC’s dedication to the rule of law and its resolve to ensure that internal conflicts are addressed within the framework of party regulations.

The suspended officials had earlier been accused of anti-party activities by some members, prompting the controversial disciplinary action that has now been overturned by the state leadership.