Abia 2027: Ukwa-Ngwa, leaders of old Aba division beckon Deputy Speaker, Kalu to run for Governor

In a significant political development, the leaders of the old Aba political division in Abia State, made up of Ukwa-Ngwa leaders have beckoned the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, to run for governor in the 2027 general elections.

Throwing their weight behind him, the leaders cited Kalu’s outstanding legislative performance as the driving force behind their conviction.

Ukwa-Ngwa is a foremost, strong political bloc and clan made up of 9 out of 17 local government areas, cutting across Abia South and Abia Central geopolitical zones of the State.

The local government areas in Ukwa-Ngwa in old Aba political bloc included Obingwa, Isiala-Ngwa South, Isiala-Ngwa North, Osisioma, Aba North, Aba South, Ugwanagbo, Ukwa East and Ukwa West local government areas

During a courtesy visit to Kalu in Umuahia on Thursday, a former commissioner and leader of the group, Elder Godwin Nna emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to take over the state in 2027.

Nna who was at many times the Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Council said: “We want to beg you, the state chairman and other well meaning Abians who are APC members that we all from Aba division, Ukwa la Ngwa have come here today to tell you that our people say that we want take over Abia State in totality. APC wants to take over Abia State in totality. There is no way we can have people like you, and very many others that will make things happen without taking over this State. If there is any time APC will not govern this State, it will not be this time. That is what we came here to tell you. We know you have the capacity in mobilizing the people of Abia State to get to the Promised Land. If there is any other person that is looking for this, that is not ready, let him give a chance for any other person that has the interest of this party. That’s the reason we came here. Thanks sir.”

Other notable members of the group, including a former Deputy Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uzo Azubuike and another former commissioner for Information, Sir Don Ubani echoed similar sentiments, commending Kalu’s legislative prowess and commitment to empowering Abia sons and Igbo land in general.

Azubuike, also a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency said the whole of the Ukwa-Ngwa bloc is in support of the call.

“We, the Ukwa Ngwa people are very proud of you. As a former Legislator, I am in a position to asses your performance and I can tell the world that you are excellent in every aspect of it.

Our Letter has named some people you facilitated their appointments. We are grateful and if you do more, we will be more grateful. We give you the assurance that come 2027, by the grace of God, you can go and sleep as far as Ukwa Ngwa area is concerned. We are out to work and we are going to work”, Azubuike said.

On his part, Ubani also said “Your Excellency, we came to say thank you. We have seen our people you have empowered and that has brought honour to Abia State and indeed, Igbo land. We appreciate it. But we also want to play Oliver Twist”, he said.

In response, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu called for total support from the Ukwa la Ngwa people, assuring that APC will fight to secure victory in 2027.

Similarly, another political structure, the Uwaoma Support Group, led by a former member of the State House of Assembly from Aba State Constituency, Hon. Abraham Obah during a courtesy visit also pledged their support for Kalu in Aba North and South Federal Constituency.

“We have heard what you said. You want us to support the party fully especially at the national level. You want us to vote for President Tinubu. The assurance I will give you is that we are going to support you fully. I am 100% sure APC will do well in Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas this time around based on your performance”, he said.

In his response, the Deputy Speaker also promised to support the group in making APC stronger in the area.

“The strategic movement to reposition APC in Aba is a step in the right direction. We will support you to make sure that APC is stronger in Aba. I grew up in Aba. I am an Aba boy. I schooled there, did business there. We will shutdown Aba when the time comes”, Kalu said.