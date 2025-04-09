Abducted Ebonyi Female Coordinator regains freedom – police 

Mrs Blessing Adagba, Coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi has regained her freedom, five days after being in kidnappers den.

SP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ebonyi police command confirmed her release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

NAN recalled that Adagba, the Coordinator was abducted in the Okposhi Eheku community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state on April 3.

Ukandu, who confirmed her freedom, said it was made possible by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

“The victim was released yesterday (Tuesday) night. During the tracking of the suspects, after the release of the victim; we were able to arrest one of the syndicate, Chukwuemeka Nwazunku, male.

“We hope that the arrest of Nwazunku will help our men in fishing out the rest of the gang,” the PPRO said.