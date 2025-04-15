Abaribe, Nwogu, Ezem, and others move to build championship golf course in Abia

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe

Golfers in Abia State have vowed to build a world-class championship golf course in Umuahia, the state capital, to put the state on the global map of golf tourism destinations.

Some eminent Abians and golf enthusiasts driving the lofty project include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, and the Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Chief Emeka Wogu.

Bent on actualising the multi-billion naira project, the forum of golfers on Tuesday set up a technical committee with a clear mandate to develop a comprehensive proposal and investment package for presentation to the Governor of Abia State.

The forum, operating under the aegis of Abia Classic Golf & Country Club, comprises Abia golfers living in various parts of Nigeria and the diaspora.

Arc chairs the technical committee. Benson Ezem, while Anthony Ezenwoko serves as the Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Ezem, a renowned Architect and Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) said that the committee has in mind building a standard championship golf course in the mould of Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Lagos for Abia.

Ezem, the project’s chief promoter, further said: “Going by the lofty aim, this exclusive 308-hectare residential golf estate with an 18-hole championship golf course blending traditional country estate style with modern amenities, functionality and hospitality services will be replicated in Umuahia.”

The Committee was also mandated to engage key stakeholders, including government officials, investors, and local communities, to ensure that the proposed golf course “aligns with best practices in golf course and country club development”.

According to the Technical Committee Chairman, the forum created “to bring all Abia golfers together” has indeed come at the right time, given the present government’s disposition to encourage inclusive participation in Abia’s development.

Ezem further said that the forum came to being “for the purpose of fostering unity and pursuing a common goal in developing a modern golf course in the state capital, Umuahia”.

He hinted that the forum had planned an “Awareness Maiden Golf Super Kitty” for April 19, 2025, at the Aba Sports Club’s golf course.

According to him, Governor Alex Otti has accepted the invitation to grace the event as a special guest of honour and will take the tee-off.

He said Otti’s presence would make him fully identify with the Abia Classic Golf and Country Club as a veritable partner in the development of the state through sport tourism.

