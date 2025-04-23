Abandoned buildings: FCTA reminds land owners of its 2-year ultimatum

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reminded land owners of its two-year ultimatum to develop allocated land or lose it.

Mr Obinna Nkwocha, overseeing Director, Department of Monitoring and Inspection, FCTA, gave the reminder in Abuja on Wednesday, during inspection of abandoned buildings within the capital city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT had recently announced a land reform that gave land owners two years to develop allocated land or face revocation.

Nkwocha, during a routine monitoring exercise in Maitama, Central Area and Jabi, pointed out the security threats posed by abandoned buildings.

He reminded developers of the two-year ultimatum to build allocated land as contained in their Building Plan Approval.

According to him, abandoned buildings not only litter Abuja city, but serve as sanctuary for criminals.

“These abandoned buildings serve as hideouts for hoodlums and can also collapse due to years of decay.

“I, therefore, advised developers with relevant approvals, to on their own interest, move back to site,”he said.

He attributed the development partly to lack of proper costing and due diligence to prevent litigation.

The director advised residents to be their brother’s keeper by reporting any abandoned buildings that pose security threat in their area for prompt action.

He said that the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration was doing a lot in terms of infrastructure development in the FCT, adding that such efforts should be supported by residents and developers.