A prophet with honour, just not enough at home: The Kayode Ajulo you didn’t fully know

By Paul Oludare Folawiyo

The adage, “a prophet is not recognized in his own domain,” has never rung truer than in the case of Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN. Time and time again, he has proven to be not just a man of the people, but a trailblazer who redefines the standards of honour, celebration, and service.

Recently, he organized yet another first-of-its-kind event, a dignified, deeply thoughtful tribute that celebrated age and legacy in a society where most are fixated on the glitz of owambe culture. It was a master class in honouring our elders with reverence and intellect.

And yet, in the face of such greatness, some youths, who even claim Akoko roots, chose to act with the utmost disrespect, just because he, being an apostle of accountability and transparency, demanded that the youth group present their credentials before he would attend to their demands, one I later learned required proper verification. I remained silent throughout that saga, not because I had no opinion, but because I feared my honest thoughts might further inflame an already regrettable situation. I simply whispered to myself, “These young ones don’t really know Kayode.”

As I sat in my chair at the venue of the colloquium he organized to celebrate the 90th birthday of his mother, I found myself deep in thought. I had flown in from London, and what I encountered was exactly what I expected, Kayode’s magic. This is the same man who effortlessly turned his SANship celebration into a grand carnival that filled the largest hall, the prestigious Ladi Kwali International Conference Center at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Abuja Sheraton Hotel), and another one at Club House of the IBB International Golf & Country Club, as though he was the only one conferred with the prestigious rank that year. It was there, and then I knew I would finally put pen to paper and share a bit of my thoughts.

See, I have been with Kayode for a long time. Our paths crossed shortly after the compulsory NYSC. A young and hungry-for-success guy found admiration in another young and hungry-for-success person who was plainly operating on a higher level. I have been involved in virtually everything Kayode has done ever since. His ways and deals always keep me on my toes in my own profession, too. I knew he would still find a way to say I should not have done this, just as he had stopped me many times from doing anything on his behalf.

Kayode Ajulo is not just another public figure. His parents were booksellers; he attended the best school in Akure, Aquinas College Akure. He trained as an arbitrator at the world’s best universities, the University of Oxford, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom. Based on his professional exploits, attainments, and the significant funds he has successfully recovered for the Federation and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he is, without a doubt, one of the silent wealthy lawyers in Nigeria- let me ‘cast’ him here. Yet, he proudly claims a humble background and is known to defend the poor while managing the rich. Ajulo is a man of uncommon principle, discipline, and distinction. Since drawing close to him, I have gleaned invaluable lessons about life, purpose, integrity, and legacy. His standards are sky-high, and he does not compromise, no matter whose ox is gored. He is the kind of man whose values aren’t shaped by convenience but by conviction.

How Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was able to drag Ajulo back to Ondo State needs to be a subject of concern to socio-political researchers. Here is a man who found favour with Governor Mimiko, being his favourite. We all thought the state was his for the asking, but he suddenly said he wouldn’t be understood in Ondo politics and opted to run for Senate in the Federal Capital Territory. That was in 2011, fourteen years ago. Mimiko, with his political wizardry, later made him the youngest National Secretary of a political party, the ruling party in Ondo State as of then, the Labour Party.

In 2015, when former President Jonathan lost to President Buhari, Kayode, from nowhere, suddenly resigned his appointment, claiming he was done with politics and wanted to focus on law alone. And indeed, he left to build his law firm into one of the biggest, with over 100 lawyers. He later attained the enviable rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and this was after President Buhari had honoured him with one of Nigeria’s highest national honours: the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). As young as he is, he holds over fifteen honourary chieftaincy titles, among which are Bamofin-Lewe of Akure Kingdom and Maiyegun Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

One thing that continues to amaze me is how he handles wealth. Kayode often says, “You should not be around me and not be okay nau? Olorun lo n sowo” It’s not just a saying, it’s his lifestyle. His generosity is both spontaneous and deliberate, and he never hoards grace. His heart is large enough to carry others, and he does it without sounding a trumpet. I hope that one day, many of those whose lives have been quietly transformed by Kayode, especially the youths he has empowered into self-sufficient individuals, will find the courage and gratitude to speak publicly about it. Stories like his deserve to be told, not just in hushed tones or private circles, but boldly, as a testament to what true leadership, humility, and service look like.

This, to me, is particularly unlikely because I know many of these people, young and old, who have taken him as adversaries or antagonized him. Yet, in one way or another, he has bailed them out especially when they find theselves alone. They criticize him loudly during the day but quietly come to pay homage at night. Many times, I would angrily tell him that some of these people should be served a taste of their own medicine, but he would not agree. Meanwhile, many of them are simply envious, and in a very bad way. They know Kayode’s capacity, and it is clearly out of their league. I remember telling him when he took on his current job that he should expect opposition, not because of incompetence, but because some would find his dexterity intimidating and not ready to be politically correct.

And I warned him to expect even more opposition after the governor retained him and the Finance Commissioner, another hothead, following the cabinet’s dissolution.

These are the same individuals who are hell-bent on disparaging the government of his principal, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, spinning fake news here and there. I remember discussing Ondo State with some of our friends in Abuja, and I said God needs to save the present Ondo State government from the hands of agents of evil who masquerade as saviours of the state. It is worrisome, as they are citizens of the state, but they act otherwise.

Let’s be honest, many of those who criticize him were not even born or were still children during the era of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, or just beginning to understand the world during Dr. Olusegun Mimiko’s leadership. Some were fresh graduates under the administration of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Yet here they are, attempting to disrespect the office of a man who has long walked the corridors of power, influence, and honour, both in Nigeria and beyond.

I recall vividly the events of 2008. That year lives rent-free in my memory. I was struck, envious even, of the divine grace upon his life. Kayode, then a young lawyer in his early 30s, brought none other than the revered late Chief Edwin Clark, the great Niger Delta leader, and two sitting Governors to Akure. The occasion? Kayode was being conferred with the title Bamofin-Lewe of Akure Kingdom in the ancient, respected land of Akure, known across the entire Yoruba race. I later found out that it was Kayode himself who humbly requested that “Lewe” be added to the title as a mark of deference to the senior advocates before him. That’s class. That’s humility. Someone like me is eagerly waiting to read the revelation of the updated title, now that Kayode is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a National Honour recipient.

Kayode is a man of endless possibilities. His ability to envision and manifest what others deem impossible is nothing short of extraordinary. He is a man of foresight and unshakable belief. I once told him, and I say it again with conviction, if I had known earlier what I know now, I might have become a lawyer instead of a doctor. Not because medicine hasn’t served me well, but because Kayode brings such grace, candour, and prestige to the legal profession that it is impossible not to be inspired.

In a time where clout-chasers and noisemakers drown out the voices of substance, may we never become too blind to honour the ones who carry true greatness in silence and with dignity. May we learn to value the Kayode Ajulos of this world, not just for their titles or positions, but for their unwavering commitment to excellence, justice, and humanity.

Kayode Ajulo is not just Kayode Ajulo today, he has always been forward-thinking, passionate, compassionate, sophisticated, and purpose-driven. Yes he has his fault too, as he is too audacious, emotional and dogmatic.

Congratulations, my brother, for yet another successful grand carnival.