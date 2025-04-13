A man once sent me N2M because of my boobs— SwizzyBellaNaija

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress and content creator, Ogieva Bella Osas, popularly known as SwizzyBellanaija, is stirring conversations online after a revealing chat with popular Instagram personality, Egungun of Lagos.

In the no-holds-barred interview, SwizzyBellanaija didn’t shy away from sharing her thoughts on love, fame, and the entertainment industry. She openly expressed her admiration for two of Nigeria’s top music stars, saying, “I will love to date Wizkid and Omah Lay.” When asked how she thinks Wizkid might react to meeting her, she added with a smile, “I don’t know if Wizkid will shake if he sees me because he is mature — things like this don’t shake him.”

She also made a bold statement about the effect her physique has had on admirers. “I’ve been told my breast break marriages,” she said. “A man even sent me 2 million naira just because of my breast.”

Swizzy is a serious player in Nollywood. She revealed that she’s not just an actress but also a movie producer. Her latest project, My Last Hope, is a true-life inspired drama that promises to captivate audiences. “People will enjoy it,” she said confidently. The film stars popular comedian Destalker and others.

When it comes to love and relationships, the actress says she’s intentional. “I cannot give a man my number unless I observe everything is okay,” she said, hinting at financial stability being a non-negotiable.

Swizzy also shared a rather bleak perspective about the country’s future. “The way Nigeria is, I can’t see a future in it,” she said, echoing the frustration many young Nigerians feel today