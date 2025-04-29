99% of Ebonyi youths are street hawkers in Lagos, Onitsha — Governor Nwifuru

Photo by 24Naija.com

…Flags Off Industrial City Project

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has disclosed that 99 percent of street hawkers in Lagos and Onitsha are indigenes of Ebonyi.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the Ebonyi State Industrial City in Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, the governor said his administration is committed to bringing those youths back home to empower them with skills and create job opportunities within the state.

According to him, the new industrial city under construction will provide a platform for training, employment, and entrepreneurship, which will help address the state’s pressing youth empowerment challenges.

Governor Nwifuru also noted that he has not borrowed a single kobo since assuming office nearly two years ago, reiterating his commitment to reviving the state-owned cement factory and building more industries.

He expressed optimism that Ebonyi will soon replicate a Dubai-style economic hub, attracting investors and boosting the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Ezzangbo Industrial City is not merely a construction project. It is a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to reposition Ebonyi State as a foremost destination for industrialization and economic expansion,” Nwifuru said.

He explained that the industrial city will host a range of sectors including manufacturing hubs, technology parks, logistics centers, and export facilities. The goal is to connect the state’s abundant natural resources, solid minerals, and agricultural products with local and global markets.

Nwifuru added that the location was chosen due to its strategic position along a major transportation corridor and its proximity to raw materials and skilled labor.

The project will include:

Reliable, sustainable power supply via an independent power solution

Standardized water treatment and distribution systems

Advanced waste management and environmental protection

Broadband internet and robust security architecture

The governor emphasized that the industrial city will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, empower youths and women, stimulate innovation, and increase internally generated revenue.

“This initiative will significantly raise the standard of living in Ebonyi and drive transformative economic growth,” he concluded.