8 DisCos fined N628m for overbilling unmetered customers

By Yinka Kolawole

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sanctioned eight power distribution companies (DisCos) for noncompliance with the capping of estimated bills for unmetered customers.

A statement yesterday, NERC indicated that the affected DisCos are Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola.

NERC said the companies overbilled customers in violation of energy caps set by the regulator for the third quarter of 2024 (July to September).

The commission said the sanctions were issued pursuant to Section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act of 2023.

NERC stated: “The public may recall that in 2020, the Commission issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/197/2020) and subsequently issued monthly energy caps which aimed to align the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.

“A review of DisCos’ billing of unmetered customers for July – September 2024 (2024/Q3) revealed non-compliance with the monthly energy caps issued by the Commission.”

Due to the noncompliance, the Commission said the companies were fined a total of N628.03 million – an amount representing 5 percent of “the naira value of the gross overbilling during the period under review”.

The regulator said the DisCos have also been directed to issue “commensurate credit adjustments” to the affected customers by than May 15, 2025- the end of the April 2025 billing cycle.

NERC reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulatory compliance and protecting electricity consumers within the Nigerian electricity supply industry (NESI).