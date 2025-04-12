78 years after, Nigerian movie, ‘My Father’s Shadow’ makes history with first Cannes Festival nomination

…Musawa celebrates Akinola Davies

By Benjamin Njoku

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has congratulated Nigeria’s film director Akinola Davies Jr. for scripting and directing Nigeria’s first movie ever to make it to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in nearly 80years.

‘My Father’s Shadow’, set in Lagos in the aftermath of the 1993 Presidential election was officially announced on Thursday by organizers to compete at the Cannes Film festival billed for May 13- 24, 2025.

The movie will screen at the ‘Un Certain Regard’ strand, a prominent section within the Cannes Film Festival’s official selection that showcases films by new talents, ascendant producers and international cinema.

Musawa expressed her excitement for the selection, congratulating the cast, crew, and creative team behind ‘My Father’s Shadow’. She stated that the achievement is a landmark moment for Nigerian cinema and storytelling, showcasing the richness of Nigerian stories, the depth of artistic talent, and the beauty of cultural identity.

According to the minister, “This momentous achievement is not only a personal milestone for Akinola Davies and the remarkable team at Fatherland Productions led by the brilliant Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Wale Davies, but also a landmark moment for Nigerian cinema and storytelling.

“My Father’s Shadow stands as a powerful testament to what is possible when homegrown talent is nurtured, empowered, and given the space to shine. With a predominantly Nigerian cast and crew, the film reflects the richness of our stories, the depth of our artistry, and the beauty of our cultural identity.

“This Cannes selection is a ringing endorsement of the transformative power of Nigerian creativity. It shows the world that we are not just participants but contenders—ready to shape the global narrative with our unique voice, vision, and excellence”.

The Minister also commended Fatherland Productions for their African storytelling which has earned them recognition by BAFTA and Sundance Film Festivals.

The film, ‘My Father’s Shadow’ is among the 2,909 feature films screened to curate its 2025 lineup. Musawa is also expected to launch ‘Screen Nigeria’ as part of “Destination 2030: Everywhere campaign” at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. This initiative aims to promote Nigeria’s audiovisual industry and showcase the country’s creative talent to a global audience.