720 intending pilgrims to perform 2025 Hajj in Ondo

The Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board says no fewer than 720 intending Pilgrims will perform 2025 Hajj in the state.

Alhaji Dhikirulahi Chaddy-Adam, state Board Chairman, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

Chaddy-Adam said that 670 slots were allocated to the state in 2025 due to the state’s ability to meet up and surpass their slots in the previous year.

“449 slots were given to Ondo State in 2024. The increment in 2025 was also due to some states inability to meet up their slots because of the situation in the country.

“But in Ondo State, whenever we are given slots, we always meet up and surpass it, hence, we are now having 720 instead of 670 initial slots.

“For 2025, we were given 670 slots which we have met and gone beyond. So, all the 720 intending pilgrims are ready to be uplifted to Saudi Arabia between May 11 and 13.

“Meanwhile, general screening and vaccination will commence on April 30 while the send off ceremony will hold by May 7 ,” he said.

Chaddy-Adam, who called on the intending pilgrims to prepare their minds for the great journey, said that anyone with a terminal illness would not be allowed to go and perform hajj.

He, therefore, adviced the intending pilgrims to ensure they followed all the rules and regulations that guided the exercise.

“Because the exercise is a great journey of eternity, whoever embarks on the journey and gets it right, such person will be at peace in here and thereafter,”

The chairman, however, frowned at those who performed hajj without the full knowledge, and said it always resulted in immoral behaviour.