72-year-old, 2 others arraigned over alleged land fraud

A 72-year-old man, Ayoade Johnson and two others: Fesojaye Ogundana, 67 and Kehinde Adebiyi, 32 were on Monda, arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan over alleged land fraud.

The defendants, whose addresses were not disclosed, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elisha Tellang told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in January, 2025, at Ido Road, Ibadan.

Tellang alleged that the defendants obtained the sum of N800,000 from one Ademola Adewumi and Toyin Oyewumi, with the pretext of helping them to purchase a plot of land.

He alleged that the defendants obtained the land but later sold it to another person.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. A. Atanda, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case until April 29 for hearing.