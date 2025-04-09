7,000 trafficked victims rescued in two years – NAPTIP

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued over 7,000 trafficked victims between 2022 and 2024.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, disclosed this during the 27th National Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Human Trafficking on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bello said the agency also secured 205 convictions within the same period and inaugurated over 208 Anti-TIP and VAPP vanguards across schools nationwide.

She added that NAPTIP, in partnership with the UNODC and the Swiss government, had developed digital tools to improve data collection and reporting on trafficking cases.

Other milestones include the reactivation of the GBV data platform, the establishment of a digital centre in Katsina with support from NITDA, refurbishment of its Lagos Zonal Command, and multiple donor-funded projects from the EU, Netherlands, and ECOWAS.

“We must fight together or become enablers through our silence,” Bello said, urging more collaboration and public awareness.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said the review of the National Action Plan offers a vital chance to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-trafficking response.

He said, “Human trafficking remains one of the world’s most profitable crimes. We must adapt, especially as traffickers now exploit digital tools to operate”.

UNODC Representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Touré, commended NAPTIP’s leadership and called for improved coordination, stronger data systems, and survivor-led strategies.

He said, “Policy means nothing without action. Human trafficking is an assault on dignity, a drag on development, and a threat to security”.

Also speaking, Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff, said the ripple effect of trafficking affects both Nigeria and countries like Switzerland.

He reaffirmed Switzerland’s support for a rights-based, coordinated approach to tackle trafficking.

ECOWAS human trafficking officer Olatunde Olayemi noted the bloc’s continued support for Nigeria’s efforts.