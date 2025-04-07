7 high-demand jobs that can get you a UK skilled worker visa in 2025

By Enitan Abdultawab

The desire to move to the United Kingdom keeps increasing, as it is, no doubt, a safe and equitable workspace where one can thrive.

As such, the UK government now offers workers’ visas that are conditioned upon the acquisition of basic skills. This is because some industries are still grappling with the effects of the post-pandemic era and have a very short labour force.

This article takes a look into 7 high-demand jobs that can get you a UK worker visa. These jobs are lucrative in 2025 and render a promising future.

1. Information Technology (IT)

Professionals in this field need strong programming skills, a solid grasp of cybersecurity, and familiarity with cloud computing platforms. The UK is in high demand for these skills, with a salary range of between £27,000 and £88,400 on a yearly basis.

2. Engineering

To design and carry out complex projects, engineers need technical know-how, problem-solving skills, and familiarity with tools like CAD software. And these are the basic skills that the industries are looking for. Salary might be close to £19.74 per hour or £38,502 per year.

3. Health and Social Care

This industry is in high demand in the UK, and those in this field need skills such as empathic compassion, clinical knowledge to work effectively. Earnings range between £37,125 per year or £19.04 per hour.

4. Logistics and Warehousing

The growth of e-commerce has created a pressing need for warehouse and delivery workers, with positions such as warehouse order pickers, HGV drivers, and forklift operators in great demand. Salaries range from £12 to £18 per hour, with HGV drivers earning up to £40,000 per year.

5. Education

There is a scarcity of trained teachers in the UK’s educational system, particularly in the field of foreign languages. With hourly wages ranging from £12 to £22, positions such as tutors and language instructors are in great demand.

6. Construction works

Construction industries in the United Kingdom need professionals who are physically fit, mindful of safety, and skilled with tools and technical blueprints. Salary remuneration varies from £25,000 to £49,000 per year.

7. Hospitality and Tourism

In many UK businesses, key roles including cooks, bartenders, hotel cleaning employees, and servers are highly sought after. These positions pay between £10.50 and £14.00 an hour.

Vanguard News