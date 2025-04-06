6 killed, 5 injured in Kogi road mishap

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja —The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, official has confirmed the death of six persons in a road mishap that occured in Okunchi area of Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday night.

Also, five other persons were reported to have sustained injures in the road mishap.

FRSC acting Sector Commander in Kogi State, Mr Samuel Ogundayo, disclosed this, yesterday, in Lokoja, describing the accident as “tragic and most unfortunate.”

He said the accident, which occurred about 8.30p.m, Monday, involved seven vehicles.

Ogundayo said the incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okunchi at old Zango hill, when it lost break and rolled backward crushing two tricycles, three cars and ramped into another truck.

He said: “The tragic and unfortunate incident left six persons dead and five others injured. The FRSC rescue operatives, who arrived the accident scene in good time, rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene, for treatment, while the corpses of the dead were deposited at mortuary of the Okene General hospital.”

According to him, it took the efforts of his officers and other security agencies to clear the gridlock on the highway for free flow of traffic.’ at hilly areas so as to avoid any eventuality at break loss.

He tasked motorists to endeavour to keep to the traffic rules and regulations to help in reduction of traffic road crashes and carnage on our roads.