5th Anniversary: Oba Oyebo, Obateru of Egbin Kingdom, hailed for impactful reign

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Oba (Dr) Adeoriyomi Oyebo, the Obateru of Egbin Kingdom, has been widely praised for his purposeful and impactful leadership since ascending the throne 15 years ago.

Community leader Samuel Akinyemi highlighted the monarch’s achievements across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, economic empowerment, and tourism.

“In an era where leadership is often measured by power and prestige, His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Adeoriyomi Oluwasesan Abdul-Akeem Oyebo (arpa), the Obateru of Egbin Kingdom, has redefined the throne as a platform for transformational impact,” Akinyemi stated.

“As he marks 15 remarkable years on the throne, his legacy—rooted in compassion, development, and visionary leadership—continues to inspire. Since his ascension on April 22, 2010, Oba Oyebo has proven that true leadership lies not in titles, but in service to humanity—both within and beyond his kingdom.”

Education

When Oba Oyebo assumed the throne, Egbin—despite hosting Nigeria’s largest power station—had no functional school. Undeterred by neglect from authorities, he donated and demolished one of his private properties to establish the community’s first modern public primary school, now known as Egbin Kingdom Nursery/Primary School.

He provided free education, including uniforms, books, sandals, and also personally funded teachers’ salaries until the government stepped in. Even now, the Oba continues to pay monthly stipends to educators.

More than 700 pupils have benefited from this initiative. Notably, one of the students won the national Wole Soyinka Essay Competition, marking a milestone in Egbin’s educational renaissance.

Beyond primary education, Oba Oyebo has sponsored many youths through tertiary institutions—some now holding doctorate degrees—underscoring his belief in education as a catalyst for generational change.

Healthcare

Oba Oyebo’s humanitarian values shine through his free community health outreach programs, which have served Egbin and neighboring communities like Ijede, Ipakan, Abule, Oke Eletu, and Ewu Elepe.

These programs offer screening and treatment for ailments including malaria, cancer, hypertension, and avian influenza, and also provide free eyeglasses and medications. These efforts align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and underscore his enduring commitment to community well-being.

As part of his 15th anniversary celebrations, he is set to lay the foundation for a Physiotherapy Centre at Ijede General Hospital—another legacy project addressing local healthcare needs.

Infrastructure Development

Understanding the critical role of infrastructure, Oba Oyebo has led several road rehabilitation projects across Egbin. Under his leadership, key access roads were graded and repaired, enhancing mobility, reducing travel time, and improving access to essential services. These improvements have also positioned Egbin as a destination for external investment and development.

Economic Empowerment

With youth unemployment once a pressing issue in the kingdom, Oba Oyebo introduced comprehensive empowerment programs for youths and women. Through vocational training in tailoring, bead-making, hairdressing, carpentry, barbing, tiling, argon welding, and boat construction, he has helped many transition into self-sustaining entrepreneurs.

Support in the form of start-up grants and mentorship has further ensured long-term success and economic resilience within the community.

Tourism and Development

Looking to the future, Oba Oyebo is championing tourism with the ongoing Egbin Resort project. Positioned along the community’s scenic coastline, the initiative aims to attract hospitality investors and foster the emergence of 5-star hotels and businesses.

Once completed, the Egbin Resort is expected to become a signature destination in Lagos State, blending nature, culture, and hospitality, and positioning Egbin as a hub for tourism, investment, and sustainable growth.

A Reign Defined by Vision and Compassion

Oba Dr. Adeoriyomi Oyebo’s 15-year reign is a glowing testament to visionary and compassionate leadership.

In every school built, life saved, road paved, skill taught, and future envisioned lies the legacy of a king who leads with heart and purpose. He has not only preserved the traditions of Egbin Kingdom but also charted a bold path toward a modern and inclusive future.

As the Egbin Kingdom celebrates this remarkable milestone, Oba Oyebo’s reign will be remembered not just in history—but revered through generations.