5 things to know about Bayo Ojulari, former Shell chief now NNPC GCEO

By Henry Oduah

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday appointed Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

This followed the sack of the board including its GCEO Mele Kyari and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

Below are five things to know about Ojulari:

1. Ojulari is an indigene of Kwara State and is a seasoned Nigerian engineer with expertise in petroleum, process and production engineering.

2. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria after studying Mechanical Engineering between 1985 and 1989.

3. Ojulari worked at Elf as a fresh graduate from September 1989 to October 1991.

4. He joined Shell in November 1991 as an Associate Production Technologist at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), after he left Elf Petroleum Nigeria as a Fields and Process Engineer.

5. He worked at Shell for over 24 years, rising to become the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) in November 2015, a position he held until July 2021.

Other things to know about Ojulari are:

After joining Shell in 1991, he rose to become a member of the Integrated Studies Team at Shell headquarters in the Netherlands in June 1994, a position he held till October 1995.

Between April 1997 and November 1999, he was the Head Planning Economics and Budgeting at SPDC Nigeria, from where he rose to become the Asset Leader and Head Production Technologist at Shell in Oman from December 1999 to September 2003.

He became the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Planner at Shell headquarters in October 2003 and held the position till December 2004.

From January 2005 to October 2008, he was the Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy at SPDC Nigeria during which time he also briefly held the position of Asset Production Technologist from November 2006 to March 2007.

At Shell, he remained in Nigeria from then on, becoming the Manager, Asset Development (Onshore and Shallow Water) SPDC Nigeria from October 2008 to October 2010.

From January 2010 to October 2015, he was the Development Director at SPDC Nigeria, after which he rose to become the Managing Director of SNEPCo from November 2015 to July 2021 when he left the company.

He established the BAT Advisory and Energy Company Nigeria Ltd in September 2021 and served as its board chairman. One of the main tasks of the company was to provide consultancy services to firms in the oil and gas/energy sector.

He was appointed the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company in January 2024, a position he held until his new appointment as NNPC chief.

He joined Renaissance at a time when the company was concluding its purchase of a Shell asset in Nigeria.