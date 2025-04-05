5 degrees that can land you high-paying jobs in the UK

By Adegboyega Adeleye

In today’s competitive job market, the prospect of getting high-paying job opportunities as an immigrant in another country is relatively slim. Only the best and most experienced in fields that matter are considered worthy of such valuable opportunities. Being interested in studying in the UK or knowing the right course to study is not enough; you should also be concerned about the job prospects readily available after your graduation.

As per statistics from Edvoy, this article will explore five major degrees or fields of study that can land you high-paying jobs in the UK. These fields are known for their strong job prospects and competitive salaries, offering graduates a path to lucrative careers.

1. Medicine

The UK is popular for owning one of the best medical systems in the world. Pursuing a career in medicine allows graduates to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

Medicine is a field dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases and illnesses. You surely have a good job to bag upon finishing your graduation in medicine in the UK as you will be spending most of your time in a teaching hospital environment while pursuing advanced medical studies.

With such a rigorous process in training medical doctors and a strong partnership with the National Health Service, graduates of medicine in the UK get high employment opportunities.

Graduates can work as junior doctors, general practitioners or specialists in areas such as cardiology or psychiatry. As medical professionals gain experience and specialise, their earning potential increases significantly. Medicine graduates earn an average starting salary of £34,012.

Top UK universities to study medicine include the University of Brighton, the University of Exeter and the University of Glasgow.

2. Dentistry

Dentistry is the most in-demand and most rewarding degree of all the options available in the medical stream. A dentist earns on average £50,000 per year. Dentistry offers a relatively less competitive job market, enabling graduates to find employment more easily.

Dentistry is a course dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of oral health issues. As one of the highest-paying degrees in the UK in 2025, it offers graduates an excellent opportunity to pursue a rewarding and well-compensated career in the healthcare sector.

Dentistry graduates earn an average starting salary of £39,467 and graduates can work as general dentists, orthodontists, oral surgeons, or in dental public health. With over 90% of dentistry graduates finding employment within six months of graduation, this field offers a robust job market.

Top colleges/universities to study dentistry include the University of Sheffield and Queen’s University Belfast.

3. Economics

Another degree that can land high-paying jobs in the UK is economics. Earning a degree in economics can get you high-paying jobs with renowned enterprises and corporate organisations. Most professionals and firms require economists to predict the financial projection of the company, and thus help maintain financial stability.

Economics is a field that delves into the study of the production, distribution, and consumption of wealth. Graduates in this discipline can apply their knowledge to a variety of sectors, from finance and banking to public policy and international trade, contributing to the growth and stability of economies around the world. As one of the highest-paying degrees in the UK, it is an excellent choice for those interested in understanding and influencing economic policies and practices.

Economics graduates earn an average starting salary of £34,135 and graduates can work in various roles, such as economists, financial analysts, or consultants. After 10 years of employment, the average salary is approximately £40,000, with 10% of graduates earning over £100,000.

Top colleges/universities to study economics in the UK include the University of Portsmouth, Coventry University and Lancaster University.

4. Engineering

A degree in engineering equips graduates with versatile skills and knowledge, enabling them to work in various industries and fields. Engineering is a field that focuses on the application of scientific and mathematical principles to design, develop, and maintain various systems and structures, ensuring a promising future for those pursuing this path. Engineers are in high demand due to the increasing need for innovative technology and infrastructure.

The key areas that are in demand in the field of engineering include Software Engineering

Chemical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Computer Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Construction Engineering and Biomedical Engineering.

Engineering graduates in the UK are some of the most employable and highly-paid employees. As an engineer, you will enjoy various benefits upon completing your graduation in the UK.

Graduates in Engineering earn an average starting salary of £30,809. The overall average salary for this career is approximately £47,000, with some positions offering as much as £75,000.

Additional fields of study in engineering and their average starting salaries include Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (£28,000), Chemical Engineering (£30,000), Electrical & Electronic Engineering (£29,000) and Civil Engineering (£27,700).

Some of the top colleges/universities offering outstanding General Engineering courses include Staffordshire University, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Leicester.

5. Computer Science

We live in a technologically-advanced world, which means that Information Technology and Computer Science graduates in the UK are highly employable in the UK’s market as there is a high demand for IT experts, web developers and programmers.

Computer Science is an indispensable field in today’s technology-driven world, focusing on the study of computers, software development and computational systems. Pursuing a degree in Computer Science equips graduates with the skills to manage, innovate and improve our computer-driven world.

Graduates in Computer Science earn an average starting salary of £27,500 and as the demand for computer scientists continues to grow, opportunities in areas like software development, data analysis, and cybersecurity are increasingly available, ensuring strong job prospects and competitive salaries.