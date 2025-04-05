5 degrees that can land you high-paying jobs in Germany

By Igwe Patrick

Germany is one of the top locations for ambitious international students seeking college degrees that can land them high-paying jobs. The education system in Germany is well-established, with emphasis on vocational training whilst providing free or affordable higher education. The advent of tuition-free higher institutions has made Germany one of the most popular locations for foreign students. With a wide range of English-taught courses, it offers a well-structured learning environment for a variety of foreign students.

Below are five degrees that can land you high-paying jobs in Germany:

1. Engineering

Engineering is a broad field of study that encompasses a large number of jobs from mechanical and electrical engineering to industrial, chemical and aeronautical engineering etc. Germany has a high demand for skilled workers who can design, build and maintain various complex structures. This has created an increase in pay for people who are willing to work in engineering-related fields. The average annual salary for engineering-related workers in Germany typically falls between €65,000 and €80,000.

Read Also: 10 things you are not allowed to do in UK as an immigrant

2. Computer science/Information Technology (IT)

Germany is a first-world country and one of the most advanced nations in Europe and the world at large. Being a leading nation in today’s technological advancements and growth, the need for IT skills in Germany is at its all-time highest with the potential to deliver high-paying jobs.

With IT skills, one can get employment as a software developer, data scientist , IT consultant, cybersecurity specialist or systems architect among others. The average annual salary for IT professionals in Germany typically ranges from €55,000 to €100,000.

3. Medicine

With one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world, Germany has a high demand for health workers and surgeons are at the top of that list. Germany offers a wide range of job opportunities for medical practitioners in the public and private sectors. The amount of money medical workers earn per annum depends on their experience and specialty. Doctors working in hospitals or clinics usually make between €55,000 and €150,000 per year. New doctors start at around €55,000, while more experienced ones can earn around €93,000. Surgeons tend to earn more, typically between €80,000 and €150,000. Other healthcare workers, like nurses and physiotherapists, also earn good salaries which increase with experience and skills.

4. Law

Germany has a complex legal system, making lawyers and legal advisors one of the most sought-after professionals in the country. Law students, particularly those specialising in corporate law, intellectual property and international law, with top-notch communication and problem-solving skills, can earn impressive salaries. The average annual salary for lawyers in Germany is €63,477.

5. Business Administration/Management (Especially with an MBA)

Every sector in Germany needs professionals who can manage an organisation, design and implement strategies and make the right decisions. An MBA is a Master of Business Administration; having this in your kitty elevates your value as a business administration professional. The average annual salary for persons in this field in Germany ranges from around €50,000 to €200,000.

In other words, if you’re looking to study in Germany as an international student, the above fields of study are most likely to land you the high-paying jobs you desire.