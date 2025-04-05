5 countries that produce the most cars

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The importance of cars in transportation cannot be overemphasised with some countries known for their production.

Transportation is required for work, school, and industry, with car production fast becoming a major producer of revenue and a player in the global was financial market.

Car production is one of the largest economic sectors internationally; however, some countries produce more cars than others. The list of countries by motor vehicle production is based on statistics by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

The world’s car manufacturers put another 93.5 million vehicles on the roads in 2023, the last full-year numbers currently available.

This article will explore the top 5 countries with the highest car production.

1. China

China, the world’s biggest manufacturer overall, leads the world in car production. The country’s 2023 production totaled more than 30 million vehicles, adding up to more than 30% of all cars and trucks produced globally.

The largest domestic car manufacturers in China, known as the traditional “Big Four,” are SAIC Motor, Dongfeng, FAW, and Chang’an.

2. United States

The United States–a major automotive producer, known for its large vehicle market–is the second biggest auto manufacturing country with a volume of 10,611,555. This represents about 5.5 percent growth compared to the 10,060,339 produced in 2022.

The United States produces less than half of what China does, having manufactured about 1.8 million cars and 8.3 million commercial vehicles in 2022. The United States’ largest car manufacturers, referred to as the “Big Three,” are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Fiat Chrysler.

3. Japan

Japan ranked as the third biggest automobile-producing country in the world with a total volume of 8,997,440 vehicles manufactured in 2023. The country is a significant player in the global automotive industry, known for its engineering and quality.

After a sudden drop in production from 2020-2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan produced just under 9 million vehicles in 2023 (8,997,440)–a drop from its pre-COVID total of nearly 9.7 million in 2019.

However, the volume grew by 14.8 percent compared to the 7,835,519 produced in 2022.

Japan’s automotive industry is one of the largest industries in the world. The country’s automotive manufacturers include Toyota, Honda, Daihatsu, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Isuzu, etc.

4. India

India is the fourth-largest automobile-producing country in the world with a total number of 5,851,507 manufactured in 2023. The volume of vehicles grew by 7.2 percent compared to 5,456,857 vehicles produced in 2022.

Although, India is not renowned in America or Europe as a vehicle manufacturer, the Asian nation produced 5.8 million cars in 2023– an annual increase of 7%. India’s export markets for vehicles include Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Mexico.

The nation is rapidly growing as an automotive market and producer.

5. South Korea

South Korea is the fifth-largest auto-producing country in the world. The country manufactured a total of 4,244,000 vehicles in 2023, representing a growth of 13 percent from a total of 3,757,049 vehicles produced in 2022.

The major South Korean automobile manufacturers include GM Korea, Hyundai Motor Group and its affiliate, Kia Corporation along with Renault Korea Motors.

