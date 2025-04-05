5 countries that give visas easily to Nigerians

By Adegboyega Adeleye

It is always a tedious and challenging process for Nigerians to obtain visas. For most people, the process is time consuming and frustrating as there are frequently stringent restrictions for popular travel locations like the US, UK, and Schengen nations.

Similarly, in recent years, the Nigerian passport has experienced a notable decline in global mobility.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Nigeria ranks as one of the 18 least powerful in 2025.

Despite the stringent rules of visa application for Nigerians, there are fewer well-known nations with simpler visa requirements. These countries enable Nigerians to travel without a visa, obtain one upon arrival, or apply online through a seamless and straightforward procedure.

This article will explore five countries with less stringent visa requirements but are not frequently considered by Nigerians.

1. Georgia

For Nigerians willing to travel to Georgia, they are required to apply for a sticker visa through the Georgian embassy or consulate, in contrast to several other nations that provide e-visas or visas on arrival.

Furthermore, the required documents are a valid passport, a filled-out visa application form, passport-sized pictures, proof of lodging, a travel itinerary, and financial documentation as the application is straightforward and seamless.

The application is handled in a fair amount of time.

2. Poland

Poland is one of the countries that give visas to Nigerians easily. There is a high demand for professionals in engineering, IT, healthcare, and finance as Poland’s economy continue to expand and advance.

Similarly, for talented Nigerians or those willing to study for exchange academic programs, Poland is a fantastic destination because it provides both work visas and options for permanent residency.

3. Ireland

Nigerians seeking employment and educational possibilities are increasingly traveling to Ireland as the European nation provides work visas for Nigerians as well as post-study employment opportunities.

Poland also provides Critical Skills Employment Permits to help students move into permanent residence.

4. Norway

Norway is a good destination for Nigerians seeking good wages, robust social welfare, and comfortable/serene setting, Norway is a great place to live. The nation has a high need for professionals such as engineers, medical personnel, and IT specialists, and it also grants professional work permits.

5. Australia

Australia is usually seen as a preferred choice for Nigerian professionals because of its robust employment market, excellent earnings, and good standard of living. The Australia’s General Skilled Migration (GSM) program also provides avenues for foreigners to permanent residency.

