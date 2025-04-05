5 countries in Africa with shortest life expectancy

By Igwe Patrick

Life expectancy is the average lifespan of a population and can often be attributed to factors such as high infant and maternal mortality rates, prevalence of infectious diseases, limited access to quality healthcare, malnutrition, socio-economic challenges and unsafe living conditions.

Here are five African countries with the shortest life expectancy:

1. Chad (52.5 years)

Chad has the shortest life expectancy among African countries and this tragic reality can be attributed to health issues and diseases.

In Chad, communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions have been leading causes of death, contributing to the low life expectancy in the nation.

According to WHO, in Chad, life expectancy at birth improved by 7.92 years from 51.2 [50.3 – 52.2] years in 2000 to 59.1 [57.9 – 60.4] years in 2021.

2. Nigeria (53.63 years)

Nigerian life expectancy stands second on the list of shortest life expectancy in Africa with several communicable diseases and health issues. The leading cause of death in Nigeria is malaria followed by ischemic heart disease and stroke.

3. Central African Republic (53.9 years)

The average lifespan in the Central African Republic (CAR) is around 57 years, highlighting the severe effects of decades of poverty, armed conflict and political instability on the nation’s healthcare system. The leading causes of death in the Central African Republic are tuberculosis, malaria and violence.

4. South Sudan (55.0 years)

Although South Sudan holds the distinction of being the world’s youngest nation, Since its inception, South Sudan has faced significant challenges, including political instability and economic hardships. This young country has a low life expectancy and there are many reasons for this, such as inadequate healthcare services, insufficient food, displacement and continuous civil violence.

5. Somalia (56 years)