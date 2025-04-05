5 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos | Our Top 5 Online BTC Gambling Sites (no KYC & Instant Withdrawals)

Bitcoin continues to occupy the top spot in the crypto market and it’s high time that you tap into the full potential of BTC for online gambling. Bitcoin casinos offer lightning-fast transactions with lower fees, making online gambling faster and safer.

So, if you are wondering which crypto casinos to choose, don’t worry, we have done the research for you and compiled a list of the 5 best crypto & Bitcoin online casinos.

Top 5 Crypto & Bitcoin Online Casinos

Best Crypto & Bitcoin Online Gambling Websites For 2025

Top-rated crypto casinos known for their impressive payout rates, strong security measures, and vast selection of games include JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, KatsuBet, BitStarz, and MIRAX Casino

#1. JACKBIT: Overall Best Crypto & Bitcoin No KYC Casino

✔️Key Features

More than 7,000 HD casino games.

Crypto sportsbook with 4,500+ betting options.

82,000+ live events monthly.

Strong VIP system with rakeback of up to 30%.

Prize pools of up to €2,000,000.

➡️About The Casino

JACKBIT occupies the top spot on our list of the best crypto online casinos. Launched in 2022, JACKBIT is a crypto-focused online casino and sportsbook that holds a Curacao eGaming license. With a diverse selection of 7,000+ games, 4,500+ sports betting options, and 82,000+ live events monthly, JACKBIT overshadows other crypto casinos in the industry.

🎲Game Selection

JACKBIT is loaded to the brim with over 7,000+ online and live casino games. This includes endless variations of slots, classic slots, table games, and video poker. The casino also has a vast array of live casino games, where players can interact with real casino dealers.

Apart from the usual selection of casino games, JACKBIT also has a broad array of instant games that include video bingos, scratch cards, fishing games, aviator games, mini-games, and jackpot games. JACKBIT also features an impressive portfolio of sports markets and esports betting options as well.

🎖️Offers & Bonuses

First Deposit Bonus: 30% Rakeback + 100 First Deposit Free Spins.

Weekly Giveaways of $10,000 and 10,000 free spins.

Strongest VIP System ( Rakeback up to 30%).

Free Social Media Bonuses.

Pragmatic Drops & Wins: €2,000,000.

💰Banking Methods

JACKBIT is a crypto-focused online casino that also accepts fiat transactions. Players can choose from a wide range of cryptocurrencies to make instant deposits and withdrawals without any KYC checks or entering sensitive information online.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, USDT, USDC, ADA, DOGE, LINK, TRX, MATIC, SHIBA, DAI, BCH, XMR, DASH, BUSD, etc.

BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, USDT, USDC, ADA, DOGE, LINK, TRX, MATIC, SHIBA, DAI, BCH, XMR, DASH, BUSD, etc. Deposit Limits: Min. $50/No Max Limit.

Min. $50/No Max Limit. Payout Limits: Min. $50/No Max Limit.

Min. $50/No Max Limit. Withdrawal Speeds: Instantly.

Instantly. Transactions Fees: 0%.

🎁Crypto Welcome Bonus: 30% Rakeback + Wager-Free, 100% Sports Bonus!!!

#2. 7Bit Casino: Top-rated Crypto Casino With The Biggest Signup Bonus

✔️Key Features

Biggest welcome bonus offer in the iGaming industry.

Unrivaled collection of 10,000+ games.

Associated with 100+ top-tier software suppliers.

Instant crypto withdrawals without any fees.

Prize pools of up to €100,000.

➡️About The Casino

7Bit Casino occupies the second spot on our list of the best crypto casino sites for 2025. 7Bit Casino is one of the first online casino to accept cryptocurrencies for transactions, offering players instant access to their funds.

Launched in 2014, 7Bit Casino is regulated by the Curacao eGaming Commission and operated by Dama N.V.

🎲Game Selection

7Bit Casino has a massive game library with over 10,000 games. The casino has partnered with 100+ big-time software suppliers to ensure a fair and vivid array of games. Most of the online casino games are available in demo formats, allowing players to test them out before playing.

The popular game categories at 7Bit Casino include slots, table games, poker games, jackpot games, and live casino games. All the games are visually stunning and offer fiat and crypto wagering options, allowing access to every type of online casino gambler.

🎖️Offers & Bonuses

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins. First Deposit Offer: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS. Second Deposit Offer: 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS. Third Deposit Offer: 50% up to 1.5 BTC. Fourth Deposit Offer: 100% up to 1 BTC + 50 FS.



Other Promotions

New Game Offer of up to 125 FS on Buffalo’s Wealth Hold and Win.

Spring Elite Offer: 100 FS on Gold of Minos.

Weekly Cashback of up to 20%.

Monday Offer of 25% up to 5.5 mBTC & 50 FS on Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win.

Wednesday Offer of up to 100 FS on 4 Numbers.

Friday Offer: 111 FS on Merge Up.

Weekend Offer: 99 FS on The Biggest Win x50.

Telegram Offer: 50 FS on 7Bit Bonanza.

Telegram Friday Offer: 111 FS on Reels of Wealth.

Telegram Sunday Offer: 66 FS on Wolf of 7Bit Street.

Casino VIP Program.

Tournaments

10 Years of Platipus: €100,000.

Titan’s Arena: $8,000.

Lucky Spin: $1,500 + 1,500 FS.

💰Banking Methods

Primarily a crypto casino site, 7Bit Casino supports lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals without any KYC checks or ID verification. The fast and decentralized payment options allow players to safely and securely transfer funds without any peeping eyes, allowing you to gamble anonymously.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE, BCH, USDT, XRP, TRX, ADA, VND, and BNB.

BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE, BCH, USDT, XRP, TRX, ADA, VND, and BNB. Deposit Limits: Min. 0.1 mBTC/Max. 0.12 BTC.

Min. 0.1 mBTC/Max. 0.12 BTC. Payout Limits: Min. 1 mBTC/No Max. Limits.

Min. 1 mBTC/No Max. Limits. Withdrawal Speeds: Instant.

Instant. Transactions Fees: 0% (0.00002 BTC for Bitcoin deposits).

#3. Bitstarz: Reliable BTC Gambling Site Accepting Over 500 Cryptos

✔️Key Features

Supersized crypto welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

Accepts more than 500+ cryptocurrencies.

6,000+ RNG-certified online casino games.

150+ live casino games from top providers.

Seamless Android and iOS compatibility.

➡️About The Casino

If you are looking for the best crypto site that offers instant transactions without any fees, look no further as Bitstarz is the right option for you. Accepting over 500 cryptocurrencies, Bitstarz allows players to gamble anonymously on its platform without much checks. This Curacao-licensed crypto casino has a straightforward registration process, allowing players to set up an account and make deposits within a few minutes.

🎲Game Selection

BitStarz has a massive collection of 6,000+ casino games that span different themes and genres. This includes a broad catalog of slot games from various themes including Asian, Irish, Christmas, Egypt, 777, etc. The casino also offers a BTC wagering option for slot games, allowing players to experience fast-paced gaming.

Apart from slots, BitStarz also has a vast assortment of table games, poker games, instant games, jackpot games, game shows, and live casino games. BitStarz also has a slew of homebrewed casino games that are developed and updated by the boutique game developer BitStarz Originals.

🎖️Offers & Bonuses

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Offer of 300% up to 5 BTC + 180 FS.

First Deposit Offer: 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 FS.

Second Deposit Offer: 50% up to or 1 BTC.

Third Deposit Offer: 50% up to or 2 BTC.

Four Deposit Offer: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC.

Other Promotions

50% Monday Reload Bonus of up to $300.

Wednesday Free Spins: Up to 200 FS.

VIP Starz Club.

Tournaments

Slot Wars: €5,000 & 5,000 FS.

Table Wars: €10,000.

Piggyz Mania

Jackpotz Mania: $56K+.

Bonuz Mania

Mummy Money: $50,000 + $20,000.

💰Banking Methods

BitStarz is renowned among casino players for accepting over 500 popular cryptocurrencies for transactions. These decentralized payment methods allow players to instantly transfer funds without having to go through the hassle of KYC checks or ID verification.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, TRX, USDT, etc.

BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, TRX, USDT, etc. Deposit Limits: Min. 0.0001BTC/No Max. Limit.

Min. 0.0001BTC/No Max. Limit. Payout Limits: No Min. Limit/Max. 10 BTC.

No Min. Limit/Max. 10 BTC. Withdrawal Speeds: Instantly.

Instantly. Transactions Fees: 0%.

#4. KatsuBet: Fast Payout Crypto Casino With Cashback Offers

✔️Key Features

Signup offer of up to 5 BTC & 200 free spins.

7,000+ HD casino games.

50% highroller bonuses.

RNG-certified and provably fair games.

Compatible with Android and iOS devices.

➡️About The Casino

KatsuBet is a leading crypto casino site that went live in 2020. Owned and operated by Dama N.V., KatsuBet is one of the premium crypto casino sites. With a wide array of games and lucrative bonuses, the crypto casino gives tough competition to its competitors.

🎲Game Selection

KatsuBet has a vast assortment of over 7,000 games that span across multiple categories and genres. An endless array of slot games, table games such as blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and various poker variations. Instant wins, jackpot games, and live casino games are also various categories of games available at KatsuBet.

If you are new to the crypto gambling space, the large selection of demo games allows players to get accustomed to the fast-paced gaming environment. Crypto casinos are as transparent as gambling can get. However, if you still wish to test the fairness of the games, KatsuBet also has a dedicated section of provably fair games.

🎖️Offers & Bonuses

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Package of 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 FS.

First Deposit Offer: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS.

Second Deposit Offer: 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.

Third Deposit Offer: 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

Fourth Deposit Offer: 100% up to 1 BTC.

Other Promotions

Highroller Bonus of up to 0.04 BTC.

50% Welcome Highroller Bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.

BTC Exclusive Bonus: 75 FS on Elvis Frog in Vegas.

25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC + 50 FS on Lucky Duck.

Wednesday Free Spins of up to 100 FS on Jungle Queen.

Thursday Loot Boxes: Up to 100 FS on Sweet Rush Megaways.

Weekend Bonus of 35 FS on Wild Chicago.

Daily Cashback of up to 10%.

Exclusive Birthday Bonus of 200 FS on Lucky Lady Megaways.

VIP Program.

Tournaments

Slot Combat: 500 FS + 5,000 KP.

Emperor’s Spin Quest: $1,000.

10 Years of Platipus: €100,000.

💰Banking Methods

KatsuBet has a vast range of straightforward banking options that offer players breakneck transaction speeds without any processing fees. Being an anonymous online casino, KatsuBet does not require any of your banking details to process your deposits or winnings.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE, XRP, BNB, ADA, TRX, and NEO.

BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE, XRP, BNB, ADA, TRX, and NEO. Deposit Limits: Min. $10/Max.No Limit.

Min. $10/Max.No Limit. Payout Limits: Min. $20/Max. $4,000.

Min. $20/Max. $4,000. Withdrawal Speeds: Instantly.

Instantly. Transactions Fees: 0%.

#5. MIRAX Casino: New Crypto Casino With The Most Bitcoin Slots

✔️Key Features

9,000+ casino games.

Advanced provably fair system.

Signup bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 FS.

Instant crypto withdrawals without KYC checks.

Friendly and 24/7/365 customer support options.

➡️About The Casino

Lastly, we have MIRAX Casino, which grabbed the attention of crypto gamblers from across the globe within a short period since its launch. This curacao-licensed online casino is owned by Hollycorn N.V. and features a vast selection of fair games and bonuses.

🎲Game Selection

MIRAX Casino features an industry-leading selection of 9,000+ games from 30+ software providers. This includes popular offerings like slots, table games, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, video poker, instant wins, jackpot games, and live casino games.

MIRAX Casino’s emphasis on fairness and transparency is evident through its Curacao eGaming license and vast assortment of provably fair games.

🎖️Offers & Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 FS.

1st Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS.

2nd Deposit Bonus: 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 50 FS.

3rd Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

4th Deposit Offer: 100% up to 1 BTC.

Other Promotions

BTC Exclusive Bonus: 75 FS on Elvis Frog in Vegas.

Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.006 BTC + 35 FS on Cancan Saloon Deluxe.

Wednesday Reload Bonus of up to 100 FS on Infernal Fruits.

Thursday Loot Box Bonus: Up to 100 FS on Reel Eldorado.

Weekend Free Spins on Mega Lucky

Highroller Cashback up to 20%.

VIP Program.

Tournaments

Instant Carnival: 777 FS.

Weekend Festival: $150 and 350 FS.

Weekly Tour De Chance: $700.

10 Years of Platipus Tournament: €100,000.

💰Banking Methods

Depositing and withdrawing funds in MIRAX Casino is a breeze thanks to its hassle-free banking methods without any transaction fees.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, XRP, BNB, TRX, and ADA.

BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, XRP, BNB, TRX, and ADA. Deposit Limits: Min. $10/Max. $4,000.

Min. $10/Max. $4,000. Payout Limits: Min. $20/Max. $4,000.

Min. $20/Max. $4,000. Withdrawal Speeds: Instantly.

Instantly. Transactions Fees: 0%.

Final Thoughts on the 5 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Online Casinos

We hope that by now you know where to spend your Satoshi to enjoy online casino games. These reputable and trustworthy crypto casino sites are handpicked by our casino experts after excruciatingly analyzing the games, bonuses, and features of over 50 crypto gambling sites.

According to our research, JACKBIT fares the highest in every aspect, catering to all types of gamblers. However, if you need some good alternatives, 7Bit Casino, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX Casino are equally enticing options. No matter which crypto casino you choose, remember to gamble safely and responsibly.