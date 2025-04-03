46th Alaafin of Oyo: Tasks before Oba Akeem Owoade

The Alaafin-elect, Prince Akeem Owoade.

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN— TAKING cognizance of the power, candour and influence that the late Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi wielded before he joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022, it is a known fact that his successor will struggle hard to wear the big shoes that Oba Adeyemi left behind.

The late Alaafin was very popular throughout his Oyo kingdom and even beyond the shores of the country but he was no doubt a controversial king.

My Agenda — Oba Owoade

Moved by the alarming rate of unemployment, the Alaafin-elect, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has stated that one of his agenda is to make sure that graduate youths who are seeking for jobs are taken away from the streets.

He also said that he would create vocational skills for the youths.

He made this known through the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Mr Bode Durojaiye.

Alaafin Owoade, the release stated, would continue from where his predecessor, late Oba Adeyemi stopped, towards promoting culture, and improve on Sango and Oranmiyan festivals.

Durojaiye said widows and widowers would be empowered in order to improve their socio-economic lives.

“What is more, development of health facilities has been my priority and I want to be remembered for it during my reign,” he said.

Alaafin Owoade added that he had negotiated with international organisations and they have agreed to support him to develop his kingdom.

Oba Owoade would also make sure the artefacts taken away by the British in 1895 are brought back with some payments, as he also promised to practically revisit the inglorious era.

Reconciliation with Isale Oyo over murder of late Ashipa

Another great task before the new Alaafin, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Owoade, is to begin a reconciliatory move to end the age-long rivalry between the Alaafin stool and the people of Isale Oyo whose illustrious son, the late Ashipa of Oyo, High Chief Amuda Olorunosebi was gruesomely murdered on November 26, 1992 by assassins.

His death has since remained a knotty issue between Oyo Alaafin and Isale Oyo.

Vanguard gathered that since the death of Ashipa, the vacuum created is yet to be filled. Though former Governor Alao-Akala, trying to bring to an end the perennial crisis, appointed Alago Oja of Ago Oja, Alhaji Ganiyu Busari Ajiboye without the consent of Oba Adeyemi.

The late monarch as the paramount ruler then challenged the appointment in a Federal High Court asking the court to prevent Alago Oja from parading himself as the traditional ruler of the town.

The case has been in court since then.

But after the death of Oba Adeyemi, Governor Seyi Makinde, in a letter through the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and the chairmen of Atiba and Oyo East Local Governments, approved the appointment of the same Alago Oja, Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye as one of the warrant chiefs who began the selection process of the new Alaafin.

A source from Isale Oyo who spoke with Vanguard said that the new Alaafin will win the hearts of people from Isale Oyo if he recognises and allows Chief Ajiboye to fill the position that the late Ashipa left.

“If Oba Owoade can make Chief Ajiboye to fill the vacancy of Ashipa, he will pacify many people of Isale Oyo who have been nursing bitterness against the Alaafin stool over the murder of the late Ashipa.

Fulani incursion into Oyo town

Unlike during the reign of the late Oba Adeyemi, murderous Fulani herders have made incursion into the peaceful Oyo town kidnapping and attacking people. Recently, the herders attacked a father and son separately at Jobele and Akinmorin in Oyo, an action considered as abomination when the late Alaafin held sway.

In another attack, a 20-year-old herder, Salau Isiaka, and a 25-year-old farmer, Akinkunmi Tiamiyu, were hospitalized as a result of a physical combat that occurred between them when the former grazed his cattle in the farm of Tiamiyu.

The late Alaafin once told Vanguard in an interview, that no Fulani herder could dare him by entering into his domain.

True to his words, it was impossible to hear that Fulani herders invaded farmlands in Oyo then.

So, Oba Owoade needs an urgent action to stem this tide. In fact, it’s one of the grey issues he has to give attention to.

Reconciliation with aggrieved Oyo Mesi

It is incontrovertible that the selection process was tainted with animosity and disagreement. Oyo Mesi had picked Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the next Alaafin before the tide turned. So many allegations and counter-allegations were made which resulted in litigation.

Also, Oba Owoade will have to calm the frayed nerves of some members of Oyo Mesi who opposed his installation and enthronement.

As an important monarch, he has to settle the rift in his domain. He should reconcile with the aggrieved Oyo Kingmakers so that the case in court can be withdrawn and the matter be settled out of court.

It has been a ding dong affair between Afijiio and Oyo indigenes over land.

Interestingly, his wife, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade has been trying to settle some internal wranglings.

She recently went to the warring communities where she supported the victims of the land dispute with cash donations.

Oba Owoade will do well to quell the simmering embers between the two communities.

All is set for coronation

The monarch, who has been in seclusion for the past 21 days, completed the last lap of traditional rites (Oro Ipebi) last week.

Durojaiye said Alaafin Owoade will be accompanied by members of the traditional council, the Oyo Mesi, Princes and Princesses from all the royal families, traditional religion priests, the Baales (village heads), and cross section of residents.

He stated that the royal father will sleep over at the shrine where he will put on the Sango crown by Baba Mogba in the early morning of Saturday, as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Immediately after the wearing of Sango crown, everybody present at the historical event, including the Oyo Mesi members, will prostrate and say: Kabiyesi to the Alaafin.

The activity is a prelude to the official coronation ceremony that will take place on April 5, 2025, at the open field of Oliveth Heights, Oyo.

Unity, important tool for devt — Alaafin’s queen

Alaafin-elect’s wife, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, has stressed the need for the people of Oyo metropolis to ensure promotion of peace and communal harmony as a collective responsibility.

Ayaba Abiwumi stated that peace and unity are important tools for community development, as peace is a fundamental asset for building robust institutions, personal growth and community development.

She said: “Peace creates an enabling environment for human capital formation,and infrastructure development. The time to build a robust, sustainable and formidable communal unity is now, as all acts inimical to harmonious relationship must be jettisoned.

“As individuals, let us promote peace within our town and environs by encouraging good relationships.

Throughout history and in contemporary society, numerous examples illustrate the transformative power of unity.

“As we navigate an increasingly interconnected and complex world, embracing unity is not just a romantic aspiration but a pragmatic imperative.”

In addition, she said: “Together, united in purpose and spirit, people find the strength to confront obstacles head-on, emerging stronger and more resilient than before. In this way, unity becomes a beacon of courage, lighting the path towards greater achievements and collective triumphs.

“People can pool their resources, talents, and efforts to tackle problems that may seem insurmountable on their own. This collective strength enables them to achieve greater success and happiness together than they ever could alone.”

Ayaba Abiwumi further pointed out that one of the cardinal principles of Alaafin Owoade1 is recognising and celebrating our shared humanity while valuing our differences, and to unlock the full potential of collaboration and collective efforts.

“This requires fostering inclusive dialogues, bridging divides, and cultivating a culture of respect and empathy.

“By working together and standing united in the face of challenges, individuals can overcome obstacles, realise their full potential, and create a brighter future for themselves and those around them.

“In essence, unity catalyzes growth and the foundation upon which success is built. Unity serves as a source of courage and strength, empowering individuals to face challenges with resilience and determination”, she said.

As the new Alaafin mounts the throne, all eyes will be on him to ensure peace reigns in his domain.