4 suspected killers of P-Harcourt CEO die during crossfire — Police

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Rivers State Police Command said four of the suspects involved in kidnap and murder of Hope Georgewill, the Chief Executive Officer of HMG Attitude Ltd, have were killed during a crossfire with police operatives.

The four suspects were brought down following the continued investigation into the kidnap and subsequent murder of the CEO by the police.

Georgewill was kidnapped on the Degema Waterways in March and later killed by his abductors after collecting N2 million ransom from the victim’s family.

The Public Relations Officer of thIringe-Koko noted that men of the anti-cultism had earlier arrested two suspects, who made useful confessions and led the officers to their hideout, but that the criminals opened fire on sighting the policemen. She noted that the police operatives overpowered the criminals by their superior response.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command has made significant progress in an earlier report regarding the unfortunate kidnap and subsequent murder of one Hope Georgewill, the Chief Executive Officer of HMG Attitude Ltd, who was abducted alongside two others on March 26, 2025, along the Cotton Channel, Bakana River, by a gang of notorious sea pirates led by one Preye Ngian-Ngian ‘M’, a native of Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State.

“Despite a ransom payment of N2million made to the kidnappers, the body of the deceased was later recovered and deposited at the morgue.

“Following relentless investigative efforts and intelligence led policing, on April 3, 2025, about 0730hrs, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua, in collaboration with intelligence gathered from two earlier arrested suspects in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, launched a tactical operation on the kidnappers’ hideout located in a creek off the Bonny Waterway.

“Upon arrival at the hideout, the operatives came under heavy gunfire from the hoodlums. The team responded with decisive force, and in the ensuing exchange, two of the suspects were fatally wounded, while others fled the scene with varying degrees of injuries.”

Iringe-Koko noted that while the operations were on, the two suspects earlier arrested had attempted to escape but were shot by the police.

The Police PRO listed two speed boats, the kidnap victim’s phone, and cartridges as exhibits recovered during the operation.