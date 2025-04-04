4 investment options for Nigerians in diaspora

By Igwe Patrick

Investing in Nigeria is a great move for anyone looking to secure a safe retirement plan from the diaspora, as Nigeria offers a wide range of high-yielding investment options.

There are so many reasons to choose to invest in Nigeria, a few of which are: a robust economy (Nigeria is ranked 4th largest economy in Africa), an unmatched population in the region and continent (offering a customer base that can run in their thousands and millions), and above all it is a win-win situation where you contribute to the growth of your home nation whilst enriching yourself.

This is a guide to help you make an informed decision when investing in Nigeria. Below are four of the most lucrative investment options in Nigeria:

1. Real Estate

The real estate sector in Nigeria is a promising investment option for both Nigerians in diaspora and Nigerians at home. Places like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja are hotspots for real estate, offering fast return on investment.

These metropolitan cities, amongst others, have had an overwhelming upsurge in the price of property over the past few years. Real estate investments in Nigeria are dynamic from investments in short lets and short-term property leasing to long-term land and property purchase.

2. Nigerian Stock Market

The Nigerian Stock Market is where investors buy and sell shares of publicly traded companies in Nigeria. How does this work? Companies list their shares on the exchange through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Investors, both local and international, can then buy or sell these shares.

Stock Market

Buying shares gives you ownership of a part of the company and you are entitled to dividends depending on how well the company does. The Nigerian stock market offers low-priced stocks from companies that are fundamentally strong and profitable. The most popular and high revenue sectors on the Nigerian stock market are the oil and gas sector, banking, consumer goods, telecommunications and industrial goods.

3. Agricultural investments

Nigeria’s agricultural sector has experienced significant growth recently, making it a highly appealing investment opportunity for Nigerians in diaspora. Agribusiness in Nigeria presents a wide range of possibilities, from crop cultivation to livestock farming.

The sector also benefits from various government-backed initiatives, such as the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA), which aims to stimulate growth and support investors. With a population exceeding 200 million, the demand for food is continuously rising, driving the agriculture sector’s prominence. The agricultural industry in Nigeria is vast, with countless investment opportunities. From growing crops to raising livestock, agribusiness offers substantial returns, particularly due to the increasing demand for food both within the country and abroad.

4. Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

As a Nigerian living abroad, you have the opportunity to support small businesses back home. This investment strategy doesn’t require you to own a business yourself but rather to provide financial support to entrepreneurs who have already established their ventures.

Investing in small businesses offers more than just a profitable opportunity; it also plays a role in fostering job creation in Nigeria. By carefully selecting businesses with strong potential, particularly in sectors like technology, fashion, and food, you can achieve significant returns while helping these enterprises grow.