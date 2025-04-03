3 dead, many injured as Delta communities clash over land ownership 

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI—A renewed land dispute between Edjekota community of Ogor Kingdom, Ughelli North and Otor-Ewu Community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State has led to the death of three persons with many others injured.

Videos obtained by Vanguard show Edjekota community youths retrieving the corpse of a young man identified as Andy amidst women wailing and men threatening reprisal. The videos also show a barricaded Edjekota/Ewu Road by angry youths.

Though information was sketchy at press time, it was learned that both communities had long been claiming ownership of a stretch of land in the area, which is currently being litigated upon at the state High Court sitting in Otu-Jeremi.

Vanguard gathered that two casualties were reported from Edjekota while one person from Ewu was killed while transiting back home through Edjekota.

A community source said: “This issue of land ownership between the communities is a matter already at the state High Court in Jeremi and we are supposed to be in court April 10.

“As usual, our people had been going to farm on the land until Monday, when the other community people went with the police to arrest our people in their farm land and those that escaped came to notify our community people.

“Some of our people who were arrested are Izaga, Michael Itedjere and Pa Othu and his wif,e who were later released because of their age.”

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright said he would get back once he gets details of the incident.