3 arrested as Police raid criminal hideouts on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

ABEOKUTA — THE Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, said that it has conducted two-hour extensive security checks at the Sagamu interchange in response to the report of an armed robbery attack and killing at this section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The assessment of the area conducted by the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, revealed illegal trading activities and the presence of touts.

A criminal hideout was also said to have been discovered in the surrounding bush when three suspects were arrested.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, in a statement, said that this measure follows recent concerns over insecurity in the area, including reports circulating on social media on Wednesday about an incident on March 21, 2025, during which someone coming from a vigil was attacked under the bridge and later died due to the injuries.

She explained that while no such incident was formally reported at any police station, the CP, Ogunlowo, has, however, embarked on proactive efforts to reinforce security at the interchange area.

Odutola said: “As part of these measures, personnel from the Quick Response Squad, OP Mesa, and Mobile Police Squadrons 71 have been strategically stationed at key locations, including under the bridge, at the roundabouts, and along the inward and outward routes of the four intersections.”