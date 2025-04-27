27 LGAs in Imo to have steady power supply —Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Sunday, promised that in the coming months, the 27 council areas of the state would enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

Uzodimma spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, during his Easter message to Imolites.

The governor said it was part of his effort and vision to promote the well-being of all Ndi Imo through a robust economy and sustained infrastructural development.

According to the governor, “It is yet another Easter season, a time of reflection and celebration all rolled into one. As Christians, Easter is the turning point of our faith, when we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. The resurrection is the bedrock of Christianity. Had Christ not risen from the dead, we would have no claim to Christianity. Indeed, it was the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ that gave life to our faith.

“After the solemn darkness of Good Friday, (marked by betrayal, despair, suffering, and sacrifice), Easter brings light, hope, faith, and victory. The resurrection signifies a new beginning, a new dawn in which the love and sacrifice of Christ secured our freedom from eternal darkness.

“The journey of Easter mirrors the journey of life. By enduring the cross, Christ teaches us patience and perseverance. By dying and rising again, He points the way to eternal life. If we carry our crosses faithfully, we too shall share in His glory.”

He continued; “For us in Imo State, this season holds even deeper meaning.”

It is a new dawn in our collective journey to rebuild our state under our Shared Prosperity Agenda, an agenda of inclusion and opportunity for all indigenes and residents to realise their dreams in a secure, united, and thriving state.

“Over the past five years, our administration has not only redefined good governance but has consistently worked to improve the lives of our people in tangible ways. Our vision has been clear and consistent: to promote the well-being of all Ndi Imo through a robust economy and sustained infrastructural development. This is why we are working relentlessly to ensure that, in the coming months, every local government in Imo will have access to uninterrupted power supply.”

He also extended; “Warm Easter felicitations to our President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I commend Mr President for his bold and pragmatic economic policies which, though demanding, are already yielding visible results. We may not have arrived at our desired destination yet, but it is evident to all discerning minds that our country is now firmly on the path of recovery and sustainable growth.”

“I also commend Nigerians for their patience and resilience during this period of national rebuilding. I urge you to continue to support the President and the government as we work collectively to deliver the full dividends of democracy under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Your understanding and cooperation remain vital to achieving our shared national goals,” he said.