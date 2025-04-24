24 pro-Biafrans yet to be freed from Ebonyi Prison – IPOB Counsel

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Wednesday said 24 pro-Biafrans are still held in Ebonyi Correctional Service since May 2021.

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, when he was asked about the fate of the pro-Biafrans still in detention in Ebonyi.

This is coming after 12 out of 36 of the pro-Biafrans were freed by the Ebonyi State High Court on 10th of April 2025.

However, he was worried and recalled that the remaining 24 pro-Biafrans in Ebonyi Correctional Service “Have been successively discharged and acquitted by Ebonyi state high court in four occasions, of all the frivolous allegations or charge against them. Detained on those charges from 2021 till date.”

Ejiofor included that; “Their matter will be coming up on the 7th day of May , I am very hopeful that they will be released on that same day.”

It should be recalled, according to IPOB Counsel that; “History was made April 10, 2025, at the Ebonyi State High Court, as 12 Biafran inmates – part of a group of 36 held since May 24, 2021 – were finally set free in compliance with successive court orders discharging and acquitting them of all charges.

“This victory follows a formal application by the Ebonyi State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who, in acknowledgement of repeated judicial pronouncements, withdrew the latest charge filed against these 12 individuals. It marked a long-overdue respect for the rule of law and a reaffirmation of their innocence, which courts had upheld time and again.”

“In line with the court’s directive, I personally ensured the handover of the released individuals, an order promptly complied with by the prison authorities.

Our legal team remains relentless and fully committed to securing the freedom of the remaining detainees – men who have also been discharged and acquitted by no fewer than four different High Courts in Ebonyi State. Their release is no longer a matter of if but when, and that moment draws closer by the day,” he said.