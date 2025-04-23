23 oil thieves arrested as army dismantles 13 illegal refinery sites

Nigerian army officers army dismantles illegal refinery sites in the Niger Delta area.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Army said on Sunday that its troops, in the operations against oil theft in the Niger Delta, dismantled 16 artisanal refineries, arrested 23 perpetrators of oil theft and recovered over 67,000 liters of stolen products in the last week.

It noted that troops of the 6th Division maintained the trajectory against the criminals, saying, “These efforts paid off in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in operations conducted across the region from 14–20 April 2025.

The Army statement said, “The operations led to the dismantling of 16 artisanal refineries, the arrest of 23 suspected oil thieves and associated crimes, and the recovery of arms and ammunition, with over 62,000 and 5,000 litres of stolen crude and illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) recovered, respectively.

“In Bayelsa State, around Adibawa Oando Wellhead in Yenagoa Local Government Area (Yelga), troops surged operations against the criminals, which led to the successful deactivation of four illegal refining sites.

“This led to the confiscation of three large concrete reinforced dug-out pits filled with over 35,000 liters of stolen crude from the Wellhead.

“Additionally, over 2,500 liters of illegally refined AGO, with Wellhead valve and pumping machines, were also recovered at the site.

“These heinous crimes were perpetrated through the use of an 80-meter-long pipe connected to the Wellhead used for siphoning crude oil.

“Likewise, along Gbarain — Zarama road and in Yelga, various tricycles conveying stolen products were intercepted.

“Two suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the seizures.

“In Rivers State, clearance operations conducted along the Imo River led to the dismantling of 6 artisanal refineries, 30 drum pots, 24 drum receivers, 1,100 sacks filled with over 22,000 litres of stolen products around Obuzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State and Okoloma in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.

“in Okrika Creek, following human intelligence, troops recovered a wooden boat loaded with over 2,500 litres of stolen crude, suspected to have been siphoned from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Jetty in Okrika.

“In the Kula general area of Akuku-Toru LGA, troops positively identified and arrested three buyers and three sellers of stolen products.

“The arrest of these criminal merchants, further led to the interception of three tug boats and one fibre boat loaded with over 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO in jerricans.

“At Obohia road to Obrikom waterside, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), one wooden boat loaded with several sacks of stolen products was intercepted.

“Seizures were also made at Okwuizi in ONELGA as well as Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA.

“In Delta State, troops stormed a kidnappers hideout around Rhobot City, Ibuzu road in Asaba and Iselle Azagba Community in Aniocha LGA.

“In the operations that ensued, two suspected kidnappers were apprehended with several dangerous weapons recovered.

“These included two pump action riffles, one double barrel gun, one dane gun and 56 cartridges.

“Others include 13 cutlasses, one military boot, one camouflage headgear, one axe, a black bag, four fraternity berets, a jacket and a park containing four arrows and several charms.

“Similarly, around Warri South general area, one illegal refining site, three cooking pots, an unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO and three drums filled with over 600 litres of stolen crude were confiscated.

“In Akwa Ibom State, troops maintained dominance in the operational landscape, effectively denying criminals freedom of action.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, has visited several troop locations in Bayelsa and Delta States. He interacted with troops and urged them to sustain the operational tempo in the region.

He assured them that their welfare will continue to receive the desired attention as they surge operations against economic saboteurs and associated crimes in the region.

Vanguard News