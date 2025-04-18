2027: You can’t speak for CPC bloc, Malami tells Al-Makura group

Birnin Kebbi- Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has dismissed claims by Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s group that members of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, bloc of All Progressives Congress, APC, had ruled out defection and endorsed President Bola Tinubu for 2027 elections.

Malami, who spoke through his media aide, Muhammed Bello Doka, said the CPC bloc, which was former President Muhammadu Buhari’s platform, said the bloc was the only entity that could speak on whether or not it was leaving the APC and not Al-Makura’s group.

“When you say CPC bloc, one needs to know who they are referring to. Is it the likes of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu Adamu, Masari and Faruku Adamu Aliyu who, a few months ago had been throwing Buhari under the bus, in desperate attempts to gain relevance that should decide for the bloc? Malami queried.

He described their decision as personal, with no connection with CPC bloc, adding that it was for them to gain relevance in the APC for personal benefits.

On his rumoured defection to the Social Democracy Party, SDP, Malami dismissed it as figments of the imagination of those peddling the rumour.

“Malami is a prominent figure in Nigeria, therefore, cannot defect to any party in secret, he is still in APC but in a broad consultations with different platforms. Until the consultations are over, it is premature to talk about defection or declaration of interest.”

He, however, said he remained in active politics and would make his position known when the time wast ripe to do so.

‘’Malami has right to belong to any political party and to contest any position in Kebbi State,’’ the aide said.

Recall that the former Nasarawa State governor, Al-Makura, former Katsina governor, Bello Masari, ex-Education Minister, Alhaji AdamuAdamu, along with 20 others, had after a meeting issued a communique, affirming their support for President Tinubu and his policies and programmes.

The communique had read partly: ‘’We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former CPC, who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the APC, hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

‘’Recent misleading narrative suggesting a defection or disaffection among CPC stakeholders are false, misleading and should be ignored. We remain integral to the APC and are fully aligned with its leadership.’’

Also recall that when the national Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, led party members on a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna two weeks ago to plead with him to prevail on CPC members in APC not to leave the party, the ex-President told him people had the right to join any party of their choice.