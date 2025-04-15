2027: Why our party won’t join any coalition, merger — PDP Govs

…Fubara absent as 9 govs attend

By Laolu Elijah & Deola Badru

IBADAN — THE Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDPGF, yesterday, dismissed the possible merger with other political parties to unseat the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 general elections, saying PDP will not join any coalition or group.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said this after the end of a two-day meeting held in Ibadan.

Present at the meeting were Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Peter Mbah (Enugu), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) were represented by their deputies.

In a seven-paragraph communique issued at the end of the critical meeting, Governor Mohammed, who reiterated that the forum was aware of speculations about merging with other parties to contest the election said: “Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the party will not join any coalition or merger.”

But he quickly added that any political party willing to join the PDP is welcome.

He said: “The PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.”

The communique reads: “The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone at its next meeting.

“The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of constitutional democracy hence the decision of approach Supreme Court to give a clear cut verdict on the interpretation of provisions of the court on the declaration of State of Emergency in River state.”

We stand with Fubara

On the emergency rule in Rivers State, he affirmed the party’s support with the suspended Governor.

He said: “The Forum restates its solidarity with Sir Siminalayi Fubara on the ordeal into which his state and people are being subjected to by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate commitment to stand with him till the end.”

Addressing the worsening security situation in the country, particularly in Borno, Katsina, and Edo States, the forum said: “The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country.”

The PDP governors called for a “review and reorientation of priorities and strategies,” emphasising the need for a bottom-up approach to effectively tackle security breaches.”

Earlier, Senator Mohammed said the unimpressive governance by the APC will give victory to the opposition party in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during the gala night at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, he stressed that the pains Nigerians are going through under APC leadership and the good governance that PDP governors give in their states will deliver victory to them in the general election.

Mohammed said: ‘’We are working hard to ensure that we leave the society better than we have found it and that is why we are making a difference. By 2027 by the grace of God, we shall take over the reign of leadership in this country, because Nigerians have learned and they know what it is about.”

On the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, he noted that PDP governors are solidly behind the suspended Governor Fubara saying, “Even in Rivers State where we had hiccups recently, we want to assure you that all the governors of the PDP are united behind Fubara to ensure he comes back and continues his good work.”