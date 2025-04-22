2027: We will reclaim power from Otti – Abia North PDP stakeholders

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the Abia North senatorial zone have stated that the party is well-positioned to reclaim power from Governor Alex Otti and the Labour Party in the 2027 general election in the state.

The stakeholders from the five council areas of Abia North zone; Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato, Arochukwu and Umunneochi, who stated this at a stakeholders meeting at Abiriba in Ohafia council, called for unity among party members and insisted that regaining the state is possible and urged members to shun divisive tendencies and personal interests and focus on the interest of rebuilding the party ahead of the elections.

The five PDP chairmen disclosed that the party remains strong at their various areas, stressing that members are more united and actively responding to reconciliation efforts aimed at addressing grievances.

Earlier, State chairman of the PDP,Elder Amah Abraham, assured that the party would consider the backgrounds of those seeking before handing tickets to any aspirant in 2027.

Abraham commended the five chairmen and the stakeholders of the party in Abia North zone for their steadfastness in promoting the party despite all odds.

He said;’In 2027, we will be giving party tickets to the choice of the people.When we do this we are sure of victory of the governorship seat and majority seats in the House of Assembly.PDP is still very strong in Abia North and the other 12 LGAs. The saboteurs have left our party. Anybody who sabotages PDP again will bear the consequences. The only saving grace for such person is to leave the party. I have absolute confidence that the PDP will remain the Abia Government House in 2027. The party is well positioned to achieve this.”

Also speaking , Chairman,PDP,Abia North zone, Chief Gabriel Elendu,stated that the party could return to its winning ways, stressing that come 2027, the PDP would only give tickets to credible candidates who also have the capacity to win elections and would not disappoint the party.

He urged members to remain undeterred, keeping faith with the party to return to winning ways.

Amidst the wave of defections rocking the party in the state, the member representing Ohafia North State Constituency, Chief Mandela Obasi, assured that he is not leaving PDP, but would stand firm and support the party until it reclaims its lost glory.

Obasi also noted that his people, the Abiriba, are renowned warriors who do not retreat in the face of adversity.

He vowed to remain in the struggle, stating that as the highest-ranking member of the Abia State House of Assembly from Abia North, it is his responsibility to lead the charge for the party’s resurgence.

Member representing Bende South, Chief Emmanuel Ndubuisi ,expressed his loyalty to the party and tasked leaders to lead in the interest of their followers.

In their separate speeches, stakeholders from Isuikwuato council area, including the PDP Assistant national Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha ,Hon. Emmanuel Okoronkwo and Chief Ndubuisi Etugo Ogah, who reacted to the recent defection of the member representing Isuikwuato State Constituency, Hon Lucky Johnson, to the Labour Party, insisted that his departure has has no impact on the political structure of the PDP in Isuikwuato council.

They stated that the defection has galvanized greater support among party members, as the PDP in Isuikwuato council is stronger and better positioned since his exit.