2027: Tinubu needs Northern Christian VP for victory – Arewa Youth

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Nigeria approaches the 2027 presidential elections, the Arewa Youth Movement has emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s best chance of re-election lies in selecting a Northern Christian as his running mate.

According to the group, this strategic recommendation would address the perceived religious and regional imbalances that emerged during the previous election cycle.

At a briefing held in Abuja on Monday, key leaders of the movement, including the National President, Ambassador Muhammed Sa’ad Aboki, stressed the importance of inclusivity in the electoral process.

The Arewa Youth Movement noted that choosing a Northern Christian as vice-presidential candidate could significantly broaden Tinubu’s appeal, particularly among Northern Christians and in critical battleground regions such as the Middle Belt.

Sa’ad Aboki explained: “Among the most discussed prospects is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose potential re-election bid could reshape the political landscape once more. His ability to mobilize political support, manage alliances, and command loyalty within the APC makes him a formidable contender.

“Selecting a Christian running mate from the North would address the criticisms of religious imbalance and broaden Tinubu’s appeal, especially in the Middle Belt and other Christian-dominated areas of the North. A Northern Christian VP would send a strong message of unity, inclusiveness, and sensitivity to Nigeria’s diverse religious makeup.

“The 2023 election results underscore the importance of religious inclusivity in securing electoral support across Nigeria’s diverse regions. Tinubu lost in key strategic locations such as the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Plateau states—regions with significant Northern Christian populations.

“Choosing a Christian Vice Presidential candidate from Northern Nigeria would not only help address the imbalance of the 2023 ticket but also strengthen Tinubu’s chances of securing a broad-based mandate. This move could be seen as a corrective measure and a gesture of goodwill in response to past criticisms.”