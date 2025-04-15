2027: South East Youths plan 5-million-man rally to endorse Tinubu, Senator Orji Kalu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has announced plans to organize a massive endorsement rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement jointly signed by COSEYL President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, the rally is scheduled to take place in Abia State and will draw an estimated 5 million participants from across the South East.

The group described the rally as a strategic move to mobilize support for President Tinubu and Senator Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly. The event is also intended to showcase the achievements and leadership qualities of both leaders.

“The people of the South East are very pleased and satisfied with the exceptional leadership and transformational contributions of Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” the statement read. “His efforts have significantly impacted the region and will contribute immensely to securing a 90 percent electoral victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 elections.”

COSEYL highlighted Senator Kalu’s achievements in areas such as education, road infrastructure, agriculture, and youth empowerment, noting that these contributions have fostered unity and development across the region.

“Senator Kalu has consistently worked toward the betterment of our region—renovating schools, constructing roads, investing in agriculture, and implementing various youth empowerment initiatives,” the group said. “These democracy dividends have laid a strong foundation of trust and support for the President’s vision.”

COSEYL expressed confidence that with Senator Kalu leading the charge, the South East is poised to deliver overwhelming support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“As we build momentum for the upcoming campaign, this rally will serve as a powerful demonstration of unity and endorsement from the South East. The future is bright under the continued leadership of President Tinubu and Senator Kalu,” the statement concluded.