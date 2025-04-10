2027: South East elders declare support for Tinubu’s re-election

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA – A political support group, South East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter, has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

At the group’s inauguration in Nsukka, Enugu State, on Wednesday, the elders praised the President for what they described as significant appointments of sons and daughters from the South East into key federal positions.

The group urged President Tinubu to introduce an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the constitution and create new states, which they said would further entrench his legacy.

These positions were outlined in a communique signed by Hon. Humphrey Nwosu (National Coordinator, South East), Prof. Damian Opata (Deputy National Coordinator), Prof. Chuka Ezema (Strategy Coordinator, Enugu North), and Dr. Anthony Alumona (Administration Coordinator, Enugu North).

They also appealed to the President to alleviate economic hardship, stabilize the naira, reduce fuel and food prices, and enhance national security through a digital response unit within the Nigerian security architecture.

Part of the communique read: “The Enugu North Senatorial District chapter reaffirms its loyalty to the national body and supports the reasons outlined for backing President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. Our region has benefited immensely under his leadership.”

The group highlighted several key appointments of individuals of Nsukka Igbo origin under Tinubu’s administration, including: Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla – Chief of Naval Staff, Frank Mba – Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prof. Melvin Ayogu – Member, CBN Board of Directors, Prof. Iliyasu Usman – First Igbo Imam of Abuja Central Mosque, Dr. Amaka Onu – Board Member, Federal Polytechnic, Jigawa, Hon. Favour Nkem Asogwa – Board Member, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Chief Eva Asadu – Member, Anambra-Imo River Basin Authority and Maj. Gen. E.I. Okoro – Military Secretary, Nigerian Army

They noted that “the people of Enugu North have never had it this good under any previous federal administration,” adding that these appointments benefit the wider Igbo community.

The group concluded with a nationwide call to support President Tinubu’s re-election to complete the southern eight-year mandate, which they believe will reduce tensions around the 2027 presidential race.

“Mr. President, may the Almighty God continue to guide your administration in the right direction.”