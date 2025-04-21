2027 presidency: No candidate can win without the North — Baba-Ahmed

Former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that no politician could win the presidency in 2027 without the support of the north.

Speaking in a video interview in Kaduna over the weekend, Baba-Ahmed, who appeared alongside Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, emphasised that the north would soon define its political direction.

He said: “In the next six months, the north will decide where it stands. If the rest of the country wants to join us, fine. If not, we will go our own way. One thing is clear: nobody can become president of Nigeria without northern support.’’

He lamented the state of the nation and urged northerners to resist divisive and deceptive politicians, ahead of the next general elections.

“We want a government that understands our problems and can address them. After Buhari’s eight years, we became wiser.

‘’Now, we are in another government, and we are still crying. Is crying all we know how to do?” Baba-Ahmed queried.

Reflecting on past experiences, Baba-Ahmed said the north had suffered greatly during the Boko Haram insurgency, which affected all groups, including Muslims, Christians, Fulani, Baju, and others, highlighting the need for unity.

“Before Buhari became president, Boko Haram was bombing mosques, churches, Abuja, and Lagos. That was a time when Northerners had to unite.

‘’Today, no politician can just show up and expect Northerners to fall in line. Who are you?” he questioned.

He warned against further marginalisation of the north, noting that continued disregard for the region would have consequences.

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria. The north is watching. Elders, masses, and interest groups will soon say ‘enough is enough.’ The injustice and sidelining must stop,” he said.

While asking the north to look beyond identity politics, and noting that competence and integrity should guide voter decisions, Baba-Ahmed said: “We are tired of being deceived into voting based on religion or ethnicity.

‘’That era is over. We just want the right leader, let him fall from heaven, we want someone who will solve our problems.’’