2027 polls: PDP won’t be forced into unclear coalition— Sowunmi

By Dapo Akinrefon & Gift ChapiOdekina

LAGOS— DESPITE the push by the anti-Tinubu coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to mobilise against the President in the 2027 Presidential election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Segun Sowunmi, yesterday, insisted that the party will not be forced into a nebulous coalition.

This came as the lawmaker representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Clement Jimbo, described Atiku’s coalition as the last kick of a dead horse.

Sowunmi, the convener of The Alternative, spoke during an interview with TVC.

He said while individuals are free to align politically, political parties like the PDP must be approached with clarity and respect for their ideology and structure.

His words: “I think that anyone who will drive the type of idea of a coalition must separate individuals from parties,” he said.

He added that “Individuals have the right, the reason, and the privilege to desire to come together on an individual basis.

“For any political party, of the 18 registered political parties in this country, there is not one of them who will not say ‘What is the basis of this coming together?’ ‘How do we make it happen?’ ‘What are the roles assigned?’ ‘Which is the vehicle?’

“And with due respect, the Peoples Democratic Party is one of the legacy parties in Nigeria, founded in 1998 by great men who envisioned that a political party must have some underpinnings that drive it.

“One of the underpinnings that drive the PDP as envisioned is that it will be a pan-Nigerian party, it will be a party that recognises the unique diversity in our country and respects the principles of zoning.

“It will be a right-of-centre party, which means it will be pro-business, pro-private sector, it will be a party that has strong welfarist concepts – that’s why you see us do all the things we have done.

“Now, if you are going to drag the PDP into this kind of conversation, they must first of all be informed as to why,” he added.

“And so, I think what the governors have done is not necessarily to say that conversation can’t happen the way it is happening, but it is to make everybody in the country clear about the fact that no one is going to hoodwink, browbeat, force the PDP into an arrangement that they are not clear about.”

Sowunmi asked whether the PDP is expected to dissolve or surrender its political machinery to parties with no structures.

“Do they have to de-register their party? Are they going to empty the party into a smaller one?” he queried.

“They have about 13 governors minus the one that is suspended now. They have enough senators, they have enough House of Reps members. Are those supposed to now suddenly start milling into a party that has absolutely nothing to offer in terms of existing leadership structures?

“I am sure at some point in time, Atiku Abubakar, who is trying to say opposition should come together, would still have to go and meet the party and explain to them,” he said.

It’s last kick of a dead horse —Rep Jimbo

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Mr Clement Jimbo tackled the coalition, describing it as the last kick of a dead horse.

Jimbo, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “I will describe their movement or their strategy as the last kick of a dead horse. If Alhaji Atiku Abubakar still desires to be the president of Nigeria, he should kindly wait until Southern Nigeria has completed its eight years. So, he cannot keep distorting facts by thinking that power should go to the North when the South is yet to finish its term. It is very clear. So, I consider it as the last kick of a dead horse.

“There is nothing that will come out of it because it is predicated on selfishness, not on equity, not on justice.”

The lawmaker, however, noted that the PDP does not stand a chance in the 2027 elections saying the party is already factionalised.

He said: “The PDP does not stand a chance because it is completely factionalized.”