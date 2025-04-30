2027: Only a strong Northern candidate can challenge Tinubu – Dele Momodu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dele Momodu, a former presidential candidate and a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stressed the importance of presenting a formidable Northern candidate to effectively challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, Momodu critiqued the current state of Nigerian politics, lamenting the decline of principled discourse and the rise of opportunism.

He described Nigerian politics as an “optical illusion—much like magic, the more you look, the less you see.”

Momodu expressed concern over the absence of clear ideological foundations, observing that many politicians prioritise personal gain over the common good.

Reflecting on his own political journey, he discussed the challenges faced by fringe parties and the difficulty of aligning with platforms that genuinely represent their values.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the North in presidential elections, noting that the region feels marginalised under Tinubu’s administration, particularly in light of perceived favouritism towards Southern allies.

According to Momodu, this discontent could energise Northern voters, making it crucial for the opposition to field a strong candidate from the North in order to unite and mobilise widespread support.

He asserted, “I believe Tinubu can only be effectively countered by another strong candidate from the North.

“Any Southerner who thinks they can challenge Tinubu is likely wasting their time. The PDP—or any coalition—must recognise that power dynamics require strategic thinking. They cannot expect success with a Southern candidate alone if they truly wish to contest Tinubu’s position.”

Momodu also emphasised the importance of coalition politics, suggesting that a united front—including influential Northern figures like Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso—could bolster the opposition’s chances.

He warned that the PDP’s internal divisions pose a serious threat to its viability, urging the party to undergo urgent strategic reorganisation to avoid potential collapse.

He said, “We are witnessing a split within the PDP. Half of its members are involved in coalition talks, while the other half remain loyal to the party. This creates confusion. I recently spoke with our governor in Bauchi, who believes we shouldn’t abandon the PDP but should instead work to attract others to it.

“However, if the PDP resists change and chooses to remain stagnant, what options remain? A collapse of the party might need to be considered.

“Historically, many parties have faded away. Look at the UPN or the NPN—where are they now? Even the AD, which started in Lagos, has all but vanished. The PDP could be on a similar path unless significant reforms are undertaken.”

While defending Atiku Abubakar’s integrity, Momodu insisted that the focus must remain on the broader need for a strong Northern candidate. Without such a strategic approach, he argued, any Southern candidate would likely struggle to compete with Tinubu’s entrenched influence.

He stated, “I saw people in Delta celebrating their alignment with the mainstream, but I wonder what tangible benefits have been delivered to the people over the years. For two decades, PDP founding members have been trying to connect with the populace—akin to linking electricity to the national grid—yet the results remain elusive.

“The claim that Atiku will join the APC is simply implausible; I can guarantee that. The APC itself is riddled with internal problems, lacking the discipline or cohesion to address critical issues.”