2027: Only a ballot box revolution can save Nigeria’s democracy – CUPP

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it would take the collective will and determination of Nigerians to end the cycle of political rascality among the political class.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said this in Abuja, on Thursday.

He explained that the years of political strangulation, electoral heist and incompetence in governance by politicians in power will continue for as long as citizens fail to take their destiny in their hands by holding those in public office accountable.

According to him, it was not enough to come out to vote on Election Day and go to sleep. This, he said, was one of the ways to safeguard democracy.

He stressed that it was the duty of citizens to insist on good governance through active participation in protests against wrong policies whenever the occasion demands.

Ameh said, “Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, where the collective will of its citizens can reshape the nation’s future.

“For too long, politicians in power have ignored the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians, perpetuating a cycle of incompetence, corruption, and neglect.

“The hunger, frustration, and anger of the masses have reached a boiling point, and the 2027 General Elections will be the battleground where the forgotten people reclaim their country.

“Through mass participation and unwavering determination, Nigerians can break the shackles of the wicked minority in power and usher in a new era of accountable governance.

“The challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians are stark and undeniable.

“Rising poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and crumbling infrastructure have become the hallmarks of daily life, while those in government offer little more than empty promises and self-serving agendas.

“Politicians, insulated by power and privilege, have shown a blatant disregard for the suffering of the masses.

“This madness—where elected officials prioritize personal gain over public welfare—cannot continue. The solution lies in the hands of the people, who must unite to hold these leaders accountable and demand change through the ballot box. In 2027, Nigeria’s hungry and frustrated citizens will be the decisive force in determining the outcome of the General Elections.

“The overlooked masses, long ignored by the political elite, will rise as the true arbiters of the nation’s destiny. This is not mere speculation but a reflection of the growing resolve among Nigerians to take back their country.

“The 2023 elections provided a glimpse of this potential. Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing flawed results, Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party, achieved remarkable success in less than six months of campaigning.

“Without the backing of governors or the machinery of electoral rigging, Obi secured over 50 percent of the votes in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and over 25 percent in 16 states.

“His dominance in key urban centers, including the FCT and Lagos, underscored the power of a people’s coalition united by a shared vision for change.

“This coalition of ordinary Nigerians—youth, workers, traders, and professionals—demonstrated that the will of the people can challenge the entrenched political class.

“The 2023 elections exposed the vulnerabilities of uncaring and incompetent politicians whose only ambition is to grab power, yet lack the capacity to govern for the common good.

“These politicians, often shielded by the so-called “federal might,” have relied on manipulation and defection to cling to power.

“Governors and elected officials frequently jump from one party to another, betraying the trust of their constituents while hiding behind the façade of political strategy.

“This lack of discipline and accountability has eroded public confidence in governance, but the people are more determined than ever to put an end to this cycle of underperformance and opportunism.*

He further said, “The 2027 elections will be different because the people are ready to defend their country by voting against those who have failed them.

“The resolve of Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable is not a new phenomenon. In Kano, for instance, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s victory in the 2023 elections, despite the deployment of federal might against him, proved that the people’s will can triumph over political machinery.

“This victory serves as a powerful reminder that when Nigerians unite, no force can suppress their voice. The ballot box remains the most potent weapon for change, and in 2027, it will be wielded with precision and purpose.

“To achieve this transformation, citizens must embrace mass participation as the cornerstone of their strategy. Unity is the key to dismantling the structures that have allowed a minority to dominate and exploit the nation.

“Nigerians from all walks of life—regardless of ethnicity, religion, or region—must come together to form a formidable coalition.

“This coalition will not only vote in large numbers but also protect the integrity of the electoral process. The people must be vigilant, ensuring that their votes are counted and their voices are heard, despite the challenges posed by flawed institutions like INEC.

“The stakes in 2027 could not be higher. The madness of politicians who govern without regard for the people’s welfare must end, and only the collective power of the masses can bring about this change.

“By voting out incompetent and self-serving leaders, Nigerians can pave the way for a government that prioritizes the needs of its citizens—tackling hunger, creating jobs, improving security, and rebuilding infrastructure.

“The forgotten people, who have borne the brunt of bad governance, will no longer be silent. They will be the architects of a new Nigeria, where leaders are held accountable, and the welfare of the people is the highest priority.

“The 2027 General Elections represent a historic opportunity for Nigerians especially young people to take control of their destiny.

“The hungry, frustrated, and overlooked masses hold the power to end the reign of uncaring politicians and chart a new course for the nation.

“Through mass participation and a united front, the people will decide who governs them, sending a clear message that the era of political madness is over.

“The ballot box is the tool, and the will of the people is the force that will liberate Nigeria from the shackles of the wicked minority in power. The time for change is now, and the people are ready to make it happen.”