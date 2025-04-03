2027: Oborevwori ‘ll be only guber candidate in Delta – Speaker

Gov. Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Emomotimi Guwor, has said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would be the only governorship candidate in the state in the 2027 general election.

Guwor who stated this when he played host to the executive and members of “Unique Ladies for Sheriff” at his official residence in Asaba, said there would be no vacancy in Government House in 2027.

He noted that Oborevwori’s performance in the past 22 months as governor of Delta State, speaks volumes, adding that Deltans have decided to reciprocate the good work with another term of office.

Guwor noted that Oborevwori has and will continue to fulfill his electioneering promises to the people and would never be slowed down by the antics of few individuals who never wished the state well.

He said: “There will be only one governorship candidate in Delta State in the 2027. Our governor, Oborevwori is not chor, chor governor but an administrator who allows his works speak for him.

“He has done very well and Deltans are proud of him.”

“In 2023, the victory for our party was 21 to four local government areas. In 2027, it will be 25 over 25 councils. Not again will any council be won by opposition party.

“Members of the Delta State Assembly will strongly stand behind the governor as he is determined to further promote accelerated development in the state.”

Guwor lauded the women group for standing firm with Oborevwori and mobilising support for his re-election as governor of Delta State.

Earlier, National President of Unique Ladies for Sheriff, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, said the group is made up of formidable PDP women politicians to support the governor in moving the state forward in all fronts.

She thanked the Speaker for support and on behalf of the group wished him well as he marks his 46th birthday anniversary.