2027: Northern group warns Nigerians over El-Rufai’s sudden shift to Atiku

Nasir El-Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Northern Conscience Movement (NCM) has expressed concerns over the recent shift in political stance by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has now shown admiration for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a figure he had previously criticised. This change has sparked discussions about the integrity and consistency of political alliances in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Lawal Nuhu Ahmed, Coordinator of the NCM, the group questioned the authenticity of El-Rufai’s newfound admiration for Abubakar, referencing his previous criticisms of the former vice president.

The statement also noted the timing of this shift, highlighting El-Rufai’s recent political challenges, including his fallout with President Bola Tinubu and the Senate’s rejection of his ministerial nomination.

It reads, “The Northern Conscience Movement (NCM) finds it necessary to address the recent and perplexing admiration displayed by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai towards former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“This surprising shift in political rhetoric, in which El-Rufai, once a vocal critic of Abubakar, now extends praise towards him, raises significant concerns about the integrity and consistency of his political relationships.

“In the past, El-Rufai did not shy away from criticising Abubakar. He allegedly labelled him a ‘liar’ and accused him of harbouring an ‘obsession with power’ and being ‘haunted by his corruption demon.’

“These statements were not merely political jabs; they were rooted in serious allegations that have followed Abubakar throughout his political career.

“However, El-Rufai’s recent shift raises questions about the authenticity of his position, particularly in light of his own political challenges, such as his fallout with President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him as a minister, but whose nomination was later blocked by the Senate.

“Such circumstances suggest that El-Rufai may be adjusting his political alliances out of necessity rather than a change in perspective.

“The Northern Conscience Movement expresses concern about the recent engagement between El-Rufai and prominent PDP figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal, in their outreach to President Buhari, allegedly to unify against President Tinubu for the 2027 elections.

“This manoeuvre is viewed as potentially undermining the integrity of political discourse in the region.

“Furthermore, the Movement expresses concern over Buhari’s receptiveness to this coalition, given the current political tensions.

“The NCM believes that such political manoeuvring risks undermining the principles of transparency and accountability that are urgently needed in Nigeria.

“The evolution of El-Rufai’s rhetoric highlights how political interests can lead to alliances that may not align with previously held positions.

“We caution against interpreting El-Rufai’s recent admiration as a genuine reconciliation, and urge that this be viewed within the context of the shifting political landscape.

“As the Northern Conscience Movement, we advocate for a political culture that values integrity, accountability, and genuine dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“We call upon all political actors, including El-Rufai, to prioritise the interests of the nation over personal ambitions.

“The people of Nigeria deserve leaders who are consistent in their values and committed to the greater good.”