2027: No one can win without the North — Tinubu’s ex-aide, Baba-Ahmed

Former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that the North will soon determine its political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that no politician can win the Nigerian presidency without the region’s support.

Baba-Ahmed made this statement in a video interview that went viral on social media on Sunday.

He appeared alongside Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, during the interview.

The former presidential aide, known for his vocal stance on northern interests, stated that the region is becoming more politically aware and will no longer support any candidate who fails to understand or address its challenges.

“We want a government that understands our problems and can address them,” Baba-Ahmed said, citing the devastating impact of the Boko Haram insurgency and other crises that have affected the North regardless of religion or ethnicity.

He lamented the current state of the nation and urged northerners to reject divisive and deceptive politicians as the country approaches another election cycle.

He also warned of serious consequences if the North continues to face marginalisation.

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria,” he cautioned.

Baba-Ahmed, who previously served as the spokesperson for the Arewa Elders Forum before joining President Tinubu’s team, recently resigned his advisory position to, according to him, rejoin the struggle for northern emancipation.

He insisted that the North’s political stance will be made clear within the next six months and that the rest of the country would have to either align with it or go its own way.

“The injustice and sidelining must stop,” he said firmly. “The North is watching, and soon, our elders, our masses, and our interest groups will say ‘enough is enough.’”

He reiterated that the North’s decision would have significant implications for the 2027 elections, stressing that no candidate can secure the presidency without the region’s backing.