2027: ‘Kano APC doesn’t need Kwankwaso to deliver state to Tinubu’

Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A youth group under the aegis of the APC Youth and Students Council (KASASCO) has opposed any move to bring Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso back into the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserting that the party can deliver Kano State to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates in 2027 without him.

Speaking through its Director General, Comrade Yahaya Usman Kabo, the Council said Kwankwaso’s political relevance has dwindled significantly, particularly as the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano is witnessing massive defections.

“Kwankwaso’s return would offer no tangible value to the APC, either directly or indirectly, given his declining influence,” Kabo stated. “Under the leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Abbas, the APC in Kano currently holds a strong position, with two sitting senators, several members of the House of Representatives, and State Assembly members.”

He noted that the NNPP is experiencing an exodus of its top political figures—many of whom were instrumental in its success during the 2023 general elections. Key defectors to the APC include:

Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila (Kano South)

Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency)

Hon. Abdullahi Sani Rogo (Rogo and Karaye Federal Constituency)

Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu (Sumaila State Constituency)

Hon. Muhammad Diggol (Former Commissioner under NNPP)

Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas (Former Commissioner under NNPP)

Hon. Baffa Bichi (Former Secretary to the State Government under NNPP)

“These individuals left due to unjust and imbalanced treatment despite their sacrifices for the Kwankwasiyya movement,” Kabo emphasized.

KASASCO highlighted that the APC has resolved its internal conflicts and is now united and focused on the 2027 elections. With NNPP’s waning influence, the group expressed confidence in delivering over 2 million votes for President Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The Council declared emphatically: “Kwankwaso’s political relevance has ended. He now seeks political refuge by any means possible, recognizing that only the APC has the strength to provide cover. But the APC is not a refuge organization and is not seeking individuals who could disrupt its progress and unity.”

KASASCO extended appreciation to APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his leadership, and commended Senator Barau Jibrin for his political strategies that have led to the defection of 80% of the Kwankwasiyya movement to APC.

The Council also acknowledged the contributions of party leaders including Engr. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Murtala Sule Garo, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, AA Zaura, Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, and others who continue to strengthen the APC in Kano.