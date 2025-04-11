2027: Kaduna APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu, Gov Sani for continuity

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, vowing to work toward their continued leadership beyond 2027.

The endorsement came during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday at the Kachia Council Secretariat. The gathering was convened to provide updates on security and development initiatives within the area.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Executive Chairman of Kachia Local Government and Chairman of the APC Stakeholders Forum, Dr. Manzo Maigari, said the forum facilitates consistent communication between government officials and grassroots communities.

“We briefed stakeholders on progress in security, the establishment of the new Federal University of Applied Sciences, and other key developmental strides,” said Dr. Maigari.

According to him, after reviewing the political landscape in Kachia, stakeholders unanimously endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Sani for their leadership and achievements, advocating for their continuity beyond 2027.

Dr. Maigari also addressed the rise of opposition parties, particularly the Social Democratic Party (SDP), reportedly backed by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. He dismissed the SDP as lacking long-term viability, while recognizing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a more enduring opposition force.

“The PDP has a more established presence, but we are confident in APC’s strength in Zone 3 and Southern Kaduna. I assure you that our zone and allies will return both the President and the Governor to office in 2027. The developmental gains we’ve achieved make it difficult for anyone to convince the people of Southern Kaduna to abandon this path,” he asserted.

Dr. Maigari highlighted notable improvements in regional security under the current administration, crediting the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for reducing insecurity in Southern Kaduna by over 80 percent.

He also emphasized the transformative potential of the Federal University of Applied Sciences recently established in Kachia, predicting significant economic and social impact.

“Within 24 months, the university is expected to attract at least 30,000 people to Kachia. In three to four years, that number could exceed 100,000. This surge will drive growth, investment, and development—not just in Kachia, but across Southern Kaduna,” he noted.

“Many in Southern Kaduna now feel a sense of fulfillment, as long-held prayers for federal presence and development are finally being answered.”